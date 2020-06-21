newswire article reposts united states anti-racism | police / legal Black County Coroner In Macon, Georgia: "All Lives Matter" author: wgxa Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says we can use some of this energy to help with some of the killings in Bibb County.



Jones goes on to say it is a good thing what these people are doing in front of the monuments in Macon.



But with Bibb County having 31 homicides this year as of June 19, he would like for people to use that same energy to help him promote stop the killings in Macon :



"Why is it when a Black person kills a Black person nobody says anything or very few people say something. But when a white person kills a Black person they just want destroy everything. A homicide is a homicide and it is wrong period. We have had 31 homicides this year. 97% are black. I get it. I just simply ask how come we can't use some of this energy to denounce the homicides in Macon-Bibb. To me in my opinion all lives matter not only black lives all lives matter." Maconites speak out on public art installation downtown at confederate monument



by Nick Gibson Friday, June 19th 2020