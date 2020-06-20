resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article announcements united states 20.Jun.2020 13:02
anti-racism | community building

Books About Beeing A White Ally For POCs

author: alza miento
This is a good start. There are tons more.
*Witnessing Whiteness
By Shelly Tochluk
$42.90
ISBN: 9781607092575
Published: Rowman & Littlefield Education - January 1st, 2010

"Witnessing Whiteness invites readers to consider what it means to be white, describes and critiques strategies used to avoid race issues, and identifies the detrimental effect of avoiding race on cross-race collaborations. The author illustrates how racial discomfort leads white people toward poor relationships with people of color."

*Race talk and The Conspiracy Of Silence: Understanding and Facilitating Difficult Dialogues on Race (Paperback)
By Derald Wing Sue
$26.96
ISBN: 9781119241980
Published: Wiley - February 1st, 2016

"Turn Uncomfortable Conversations into Meaningful Dialogue
"If you believe that talking about race is impolite, or that "colorblindness" is the preferred approach, you must read this book. Race Talk and the Conspiracy of Silence debunks the most pervasive myths using evidence, easy-to-understand examples, and practical tools."

*Towards the Other America: Anti-Racist Resources for White People Taking Action for Black Lives Matter (Paperback)
By Chris Crass
$15.29
SBN: 9780827237094
Published: Chalice Press - December 1st, 2015

"Chris Crass calls on all of us to join our values to the power of love and act with courage for a world where Black lives truly matter. A world where the death culture of white supremacy no longer devours the lives of Black people and no longer deforms the hearts and souls of white people."

*Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America (Paperback)
By Ibram X. Kendi
$17.99
ISBN: 9781568585987
Published: Bold Type Books - August 15th, 2017

"The National Book Award winning history of how racist ideas were created, spread, and deeply rooted in American society."
@@@@@@@@@@@@@
Also look for ebooks and used prices for these books. I also highly recommend the documentary "13th" "Slavery. Jim Crow. Criminalization. Links in a chain of racial inequality, forged by political and economic motives. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans. On netflex.

Find and watch the film "Birth Of A Nation." One of the first major motion pictures to come out of Hollywood lays ground work for the criminalization of the Black body, which holds ground as we speak, and introduces the KKK.

Yeah. That happened. #hollywoodsowhite #oscarssowhite #racisthollywood

