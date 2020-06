newswire article reposts united states actions & protests | anti-racism Davis, California Sikhs Protest "Racist" Mahatma Gandhi Statue author: SikhPA Several Sikhs groups, including @THE_CSYA, will be taking part in a protest tomorrow in Davis (California USA) to demand the removal of "symbols of racism" including a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.



See timings and location of the protest in the images attached. pic.twitter.com/5SKIglChb6

SikhPressAssociation (@SikhPA) June 19, 2020 Several Sikhs groups, including @THE_CSYA, will be taking part in a protest tomorrow in Davis (California USA) to demand the removal of "symbols of racism" including a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.



See timings and location of the protest in the images attached. pic.twitter.com/5SKIglChb6

SikhPressAssociation (@SikhPA) June 19, 2020 contribute to this article add comment to discussion