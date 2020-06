newswire article commentary united states police / legal FBI Arrests BLM Protester After Tracking Her Across Social Media author: Mick The FBI is using social media posts to track down people who commit serious crimes at BLM protests. But, according to the article, the techniques used by the FBI can be used by anyone. Does this put us at risk from cyber-criminals, or from government overreach? According to a RT article (June 18, 2020) the "FBI arrests BLM protester after tracking her across LinkedIn, Etsy and social media". Investigators were looking for a woman who had set alight two police vehicles during the demonstrations in Philadelphia, and used digital means available to anyone to track her down.



