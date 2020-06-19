newswire article commentary united states corporate dominance | government Trump User Manual: He *Doesn't Care* About Ideology Or Politics author: ][ Donald Trump is a billionaire who happens to occupy 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (though he doesn't accept the Presidential salary and spends more of his time at Mar-a-Lago and elsewhere) and will simply go back to his global real estate fiat empire at finish of his term.



He's therefore quite unlike career politician predecessors of his, or the 536 members of Congress, who are exclusively lawyers and career politicians themselves.



And, those career politicians hate his guts *just for that*, i.e. that Trump is a billionaire independent of the lawyer-career-politician system (never mind any supposed "political" / "ideological" disagreements with or opposition of theirs, to him) who arrived in Washington, D.C. without properly 'paying dues' through their pecking order. Trump was opposed to be nominated as the 2016 Republican candidate by <--that party's own RNC / Republican National Committee which spent tens of millions of dollars in the first part of 2016 to deliberately *prevent* Trump being the presidential nominee.



Despite the RNC's own opposition to his candidacy, and the corporate mass media, Pentagon, military-industrial-pharmaceutical-banking-insurance-complex, all Washington D.C. political elites from both sides of the 'one-party' aisle, multinational corporations and other 1% entities funding unified opposition to the Trump campaign in the latter half of 2016, he still defeated the (frankly pathetic especially in view of 3× magnitude monetary expenditure vs. Trump campaign's spending) opposition presidential candidate.



Translation: Trump ran on his own personal 'ideology' of "China is ripping us off," and appeal to the disenfranchised working class of middle America that have been abandoned by the Democratic Party (which is a corporate-funded alliance of wealthy whites and ethnic minorities and deliberately ignores class struggle) 

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/03/431843.shtml

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433159.shtml

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433823.shtml

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433219.shtml



This was enough to be victorious in the face of 3× outspending by the corporate banking elite megacomplex Identity Politics opposition candidate.



Corporate mass media, in concert with the 'opposition' Democratic Party, continues to attempt to frame everything Trump himself, and his administration, does in ideological or political terms.

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434189.shtml

Yet Trump's own response is to throw political wrenches back into their face, using his preferred method of mass social media (Twitter) or, merely getting the corporate mass media to 'obsess' with something he has said, or repeated contrary to what he stated previously. These 'obsession' phases of corporate media about Trump's "gaffes" can often occupy weeks of airtime and headlines, at the expense and obscuration of other political developments. It's perhaps ? his own personal preferred method of 'deconstruction' in parallel with the opposition party's post-structuralist identity politics.



Trump also continues to be a 'wrecking ball' within his own party, with many top Republicans and RNC elite leaders silently opposed to and resentful of his presidential authority, but publicly 'going along' with, assenting to decisions and policy prescriptions of Trump's administration for the sake of artificial GOP party unity overall. He has been and continues to be strongly critical of many Republican leaders in Congress and in his own administration, with many abrupt resignations and personnel rotations continuing in progress. This tension and opposition to him from within his own political party over his executive leadership will continue until he leaves.



Donald Trump is absolutely not a Jimmy Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, or Obama career politician. He's a billionaire who had a life of his own prior to entering this, continues to have it while he occupies the White House (not taking a government salary therefrom), and will continue to have that life of his own afterward. He doesn't need a 'post-White House' career/life as did his predecessors of the past half century. It's not about ideology, whatsoever, for him - as it is for the other ex-presidents who need to forge a "retired president" ideology-crusade focused career after finishing.



Trump actually dislikes politics and government; he prefers the entertainment biz, mass media, real estate development, and just having business 'deal' meetings - and will return to those as his passion when he leaves.



He doesn't give a ***k about "smash the patriarchy", "dismantle systemic racism" (<--though he'll hint public lip service to it on occasion), intersectionality of oppression(s) etc. and tilting at such ideological windmills is, from his point of view, absolutely meaningless, cosmetic, superficial and beyond irrelevant. (In contrast to many grassroots activists who, for example, thought and believed that Trump's White House predecessor "had an ear" or intellectual proclivity for such concerns.)

Politics, and ideological-rooted bloviating, posturing is tiresome to him. His sole 'embrace' of the political arena is trolling of adversaries on Twitter, nothing more.



He also does not care about the GOP's platform; he'll only give broad and vague lip service to several 'cherished' right wing Republican issues held in the past half century or so such as "law and order", "family", "the 2nd amendment" (<--on which he likes to sound 'strong' for sake of a certain voter base but has been materially little different from recent Democrat or Republican White House predecessors), "hard working Americans", etc. He is *not* concerned with Christian religious fundamentalist ideology (as were '80s-era Republican predecessors Reagan/Bush) except by having Pence as his VP; another form of 'lip service' to that particular and shrinking-in-size-and-influence GOP voter demographic.



He has a shallow and broad perspective on political ideologies overall e.g. 'communism' which he only ever drops passing reference to, for example, North Korea or China. As an experienced global businessman himself he fully comprehends and is aware that despite presence of various ideological forms, governments and movements around the world, capitalism subsumes them all. (Though this is perhaps the embodiment of 'neoliberalism', he wouldn't know of and could care less about the ideological meaning or specificity of that term.)



 Trump only knows about 'being Trump' and will go back to that, after leaving the White House. If one can merely grasp and realize that he (with help of his own family members and personal empire connections) remains and has been since January 2017, 'just being Trump' and will continue to do so it'll help you comprehend that he doesn't care about "ideology". He just wants to 'run the country' as its executive leader, free of ideological motive. Simplistic yes, but it's the truth.





( Federal Reserve: Trump, and Obama, taken together are the 2 greatest enablers of the Federal Reserve that have ever existed in the U.S. presidency. http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/02/438214.shtml#465826

But the magnitude of these 2 administrations' enabling of fascist fiat currency global takeover is their only distinguishing feature, as all U.S. presidents since the time of World War I have been fully subject to Federal Reserve dictates.

And, the more you as 'activists' deliberately ignore the Federal Reserve by focusing on Identity Politics, intersectionality slogans, or TeamSports 'one-party' corporate politics as you have been in spades since May 26th 2020, the more ignorant, disempowered and irrelevant you become. )







Takeaway / TLDR ("too long didn't read") 





 if you honestly think and believe that you are "fighting the Trump administration," or whatever, with your rigid ideological adherence to Identity Politics and intersectionality noble crusades,

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/09/436687.shtml

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/06/438787.shtml



he simply doesn't care about ideology. Or politics, even.



The more that you attempt to ideate, frame yourself and Donald Trump in 'political' terms, the less comprehension you have of your relationship to him.



But good luck and best wishes giving yourselves BLM CHAZzed(/CHOPped)-out aneurysms with rigid spraypainted adherence to corporate-sponsored sloganeering post-structuralist identity politics.