newswire article commentary global actions & protests | corporate dominance If ? You Were Really 'Anti Fascist' You'd Be Fighting, Organizing Against Federal Reserve author: ][ ( whatever 'anti fascist' actually does/might mean in the year 2020.... but for the sake of topic discussion let's just assume it means being against the Merger Of Corporate+State Power )



Federal Reserve is the very embodiment of fascism, as a private cabal of banks which are the fuelers of worldwide Financialized inequality and debt enslavement with the global reserve debt note currency U.S. dollar.



you wouldn't be gliding along in Authoritarian conformance with an election-year http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/06/438745.shtml 'insurrection' conducted via corporate mass media on behalf of the Democrat wing of the U.S. one-party system and assent of multinational sweatshop corporations, the Pentagon and power elites. Whatever this ?? is, it's not a "grassroots" movement. hopefully ? for you folks willfully participating in and carrying corporate water for this faux insurrection, the Democrats' goal of ousting the sitting White House occupant is achieved...



Otherwise prepare for a massive and exceedingly painful hangover on Wednesday November 4th contribute to this article

