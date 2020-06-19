New Book Announce: NAKBA 2020: World Order / Zionism Palestinian-Goyim Studies by Zahir Ebrahim

From the Foreword 2020

Understanding all the forces that shape world events, and hence the world itself, is not easy. Being close in time and space to events induces myopia. Distance reduces myopia with hindsight, but suffers from loss in both detail and experience of not being there. Therefore, both suffer from a germ of falsehood due to incomplete understanding of incomplete knowledge. Getting an accurate handle on the forces that have shaped our world requires raising the mind to great heights from where one sees all things clearly. And one can then see all the forces that shape events; not just the things happening near to one. That has been the undoing of the soldiers, scholars, intellectuals and commoners, men women and children fighting for the liberation of Palestine from the clutches of an evil whose nature they poorly understand. Those close to the events see the occupation boots stamped on their faces, the blood and the burials, the propaganda warfare, and nations aiding and abetting in that occupation with the white man's burden. Those far from these events in geography observe the fait accompli of a psychopathic evil and feel powerless to undo it because they cannot comprehend its nature and all the forces that shape that evil. In other words, as per Sun Tzu's famous treatise on winning battles, they neither know the enemy nor themselves.

I have spent a portion of my life in the study of such evil, commencing with an undergraduate class I took in 1979 with the late professor Stephan Chorover at MIT on the nature of behavior control. The principal case study for it was Nazi Germany. The two texts among many that we read and which have stuck to my mind ever since, including a bizarre field trip to Walpole prison outside Boston to understand the nature of evil up close, was Steve Chorover's own seminal study of evil: From Genesis to Genocide ? The Meaning of Human Nature and the Power of Behavior Control; and the late Jewish scholar Hannah Arendt's 1963 seminal study of evil which not just inspired Chorover, but a whole genre of scientific study on human behavior: Eichmann in Jerusalem ? A Report on the Banality of Evil. This compendium on Palestine Nakba 2020, subtitled: Yet Another Report on the Banality of Evil, represents a culmination of four decades of study and reflection on the nature of such evil.

FWIW, this final compendium of my work on Palestine spanning the years 2003?2020 is For The Record. The back cover photograph is from the back cover of my first book Prisoners of the Cave, 2003 . It brings to full circle when I first began writing in April 2003 as America started bombing Iraq. Nothing is permanent in life. Everything pertaining to human beings is ephemeral, dust to dust and ashes anon. But evil seems to be the only constant. Every generation grapples with the same evil, adjusted to the new political purposes of their time. And a tiny handful in every generation confront its villainy.

Comments and refutations showing me what is not factual in the book welcome.

If you are a dissent chief in the West or prominent supporter of Palestinians, you may be critiqued in the book for your sins of omission.

Palestine will be Liberated by a New Generation of Freedom Fighters Not Yet Born

Fearless, Intellectual, Un Co-opted, Not Uncle Toms

The old shall Die And the young shall Reclaim

But only When World Order is Defeated

Please download and save a local copy of the book for future reference. The powers that be have already removed all of Project Humanbeingsfirst websites and writings from Google's blogger. Who knows, it may even be made a thought crime to stand up to Zionistan.

Thank you.

Zahir Ebrahim

Project Humanbeingsfirst





