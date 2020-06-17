Fed Buying Debt Of Corporations That Have Bought Back Shares Of Own Stock, Past 10 Years

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anCPgDJSMLg



Capitalism? No.



the Federal Reserve is buying corporate assets in order to artificially prop up the stock market (whose 'rise' at present is the only illusory indicator showing "activity" in the U.S. economy: no money velocity, 30 million people unemployed, worldwide crude oil glut).



Global central banks, helped by the Federal Reserve's asset infusions, are engaged in the same practices around the world.



the Fed's actions have (by its own open admission) expanded to include stocks of large-cap corporations which have over the past decade extensively bought back shares of their own stocks.



Where is the price discovery mechanism in any of this?