COMMENTS on Crowd Control Directive, June 2020 PORTLAND COPWATCH

To Chief Lovell, Capt. Parman, Lieutenant Morgan, PPB Policy Analysts,

Compliance Officer/Community Liaison Team, Community Oversight Advisory

Board staff, US Dept. of Justice, Citizen Review Committee and the

Portland Police Bureau:



Below are comments from Portland Copwatch (PCW) on the Crowd

Management/Crowd Control Directive #635.10 (

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/761519 ). We preface this

document by noting the high amount of attention that is finally being

paid to the important issues of police accountability and institutional

racism, and urging you to take action on these concerns in order to

build community trust. We commented on this policy in September 2017 and

March 2018, with very few of our comments leading to changes.



In those previous comments we noted that despite changes stating impact

and aerosol weapons are not to be used indiscriminately against crowds,

such weapons were used in then-recent protests. They have been used

indiscriminately again in the past two weeks of ongoing responses to the

death of George Floyd and the long and ongoing history of policing that

his death reflects.



We have heard the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) claim that tear gas was

not being used, and it was not being used indiscriminately. While many

of our comments to you are about the careful use of language,

institutionally speaking you should know well enough what the community

means. It does not matter if it was specifically "tear gas" or if

officers thought they were targeting specific individuals and not being

"indiscriminate"-- the chemical agents that were launched affected

people not engaged in criminal or threatening conduct, and you know that

is what people mean.



On that note, we strongly encourage the Bureau (and the media) to stop

referring to people who act as march monitors or who disagree with the

tactic of property damage as "self-policing." Community members are not

empowered to use violence including deadly force, nor to make arrests

which could lead to incarceration in a dehumanizing criminal justice

system. This is why someone created the bumper sticker that says

"Support the police: Beat yourself up"; policing is inherently a violent

institution.



We also recognize these comments are made in the context of demands for

rethinking exactly what police can and should do, if anything at all.

PCW's outlook continues to be that so long as there are police we need

to hold them accountable and stop them from harming our fellow community

members. So we urge you to adopt these changes, even if the PPB is

eventually dismantled or banned from providing public safety presence at

protests.



We also repeat what we wrote two years ago: "even when changes are made

that we can support, there needs to be evidence that they are being

enforced and officers are being held accountable for violating them."



Once again we note that the Citizen Review Committee (CRC) presented

recommendations to the Bureau on crowd control back in 2015, but those

were never fully addressed.



Finally, before we get into our specific comments, we once again note

that the comment period of 15 days is not sufficient for most

Portlanders, most advisory bodies, and may community organizations to

provide meaningful feedback.



These comments are separated into three levels of priority, generally in

the order they appear in the Directive under each section.



___High Priority Concerns:



* Non-Confrontational Stance Needs Clarification: In 2018, the call for

officers to maintain a "non-confrontational" presence was changed to a

"diplomatic" presence (Policy Section 5). We urge that both words be

used, and that language be added reminding officers that by showing up

in "riot gear" they can escalate a situation just by mere presence.



* Broad Policy Goals Act to Encourage Force: Policy Section 6 twice

includes the term "protect public safety and restore peace and order,"

bringing the problem of vagueness which could lead to over-policing

based on a subjective interpretation. Moreover, the entire Directive's

tone is still set by Procedure Section 1 talking about how Directive

1010.00 on Use of Force governs officer use of force. Directive 1010.00

itself begins with a section on de-escalation. That should be noted

before the words "use of force" are used in this Directive.



* Unlawful collection of information: The Bureau takes video for

"situational awareness" and turns it over to the City Attorney. ORS

181A.250 prohibits collecting OR maintaining information on people's

social, political or religious affiliations without reasonable suspicion

of criminal activity. Section 4.3 now allows live video feeds which are

not permitted to be recorded without authorization by the Incident

Commander. The policy explicitly says the authorization cannot be based

on monitoring the associations/views of the people. However, the fact

that a live video is being transmitted still seems to fall under the

statute's ban on "collecting information" whether or not it is retained.



* Conflicting Orders not Specifically Banned: Section 8 on Announcements

does not require officers ensure that conflicting commands (such as "get

off the street onto the sidewalk" /"get off the sidewalk into the

street") are not given. The closest the Directive comes is saying the

Incident Commander has to ensure announcements are "consistent" (Section

6.1.5), which could just mean they are ongoing.



* Calling Out Individuals: Section 8.2.2 explicitly calls for officers

using the loudspeaker system to "communicate targeted information to

specific individuals to provide direction." We noted this is an

intimidating tactic coming from the military grade Long Range Acoustic

Device (LRAD) now in use, and asked the Bureau to stop it. Instead, the

policy formalized the ability. This deserves much more discussion as

police will call out the names of people they know, but say "you in the

red sweatshirt" to others, creating, shall we say, unequal protection of

the law (see: Fourteenth Amendment).



* No Specific Limits on Violent Arrests: The Bureau still has not acted

to prohibit the use of violent arrests as we asked, leaving in place a

requirement to "consider" the "method of the arrest" (Section 12.2).

Moreover, the PPB did not make changes such as adding the level of

criminal behavior and likelihood of escalating tensions to the existing

consideration of "timing, location and method of arrest."



* Targeting Legal Observers: PCW recommended a policy against targeting

those observing police at demonstrations. Section 12.4 prohibits

arresting "media or legal observers... solely for their role in

observing, capturing, and/or reporting on demonstrations or events."

There are two caveats: (a) those observing must do so "in a safe manner

and in compliance with police orders," and (b) if observers do not

comply with "all police orders" they may be arrested. We're still not

sure this is contemplated by the First Amendment.



* Ensuring People Can Avoid Harm: Section 9.2.1 says that weapons cannot

be used unless there is an escape route available to the crowd. Such an

escape route, however, is not required when officers order a dispersal

(Section 9.1), and there is no requirement that those giving orders to

the crowd be aware of such an escape route (Section 8).



* Define Indiscriminate: Section 10.2 says officers can't "deploy

specialty impact munitions or aerosol restraints indiscriminately into a

crowd," but there is no definition for "indiscriminate." Any force used

against people who are not engaged in criminal conduct or threats to

persons means the PPB is engaging in collective punishment, which is

prohibited under international law.*-1



* Ban Use of Deadly Force and Other Weapons on Crowds: The use of deadly

force has not been prohibited in Section 10 despite suggestions from

PCW, the ACLU, the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) and Oregon Lawyers for

Good Government (OLGG). Nor has the Bureau prohibited use of "batons,

pepper spray, impact munitions, flash-bangs, tear gas, and bicycles" as

we asked.



* Force Reporting (not in Directive): The Bureau has still not

consolidated the multiple uses of force against crowds in quarterly

Force reports. Crowd force incidents are published in a separate section

at the end of annual Use of Force data reports, but not integrated with

the other data.*-2 We have asked before and ask again: why is force

against a protestor not counted as force? One answer might be that

including force at protests would vastly increase the number of people

subjected to force but not taken into custody. That is why the Bureau

should include these numbers, to take a deep examination of whether

officers are using too much force.



___Second Most Pressing Issues:



* Too Much Leeway in Defining Crimes: Policy Section 4 is too vague

where it lists crimes that are not protected by the First Amendment.

Echoing the items from the "Civil disturbance" definition it lists

"riot, disorder, interference with traffic, or other immediate threats

to public safety, peace or order." For an organization that allows

officers to point weapons at people when it's not likely they would be

justified in using those weapons, drive recklessly by ignoring traffic

signals and speed limits, engage with their electronic devices while

driving, harass people of color by patting them down during "mere

conversations" and countless other affronts to social norms, it is not

reasonable to use a blanket term like "disorder" without being more

specific.



* Assembly is a Constitutional Right: PPB says control tactics can be

used if there is a "civil disturbance" (Policy Section 6). The

definition sections explains a "civil disturbance" is "an unlawful

assembly that constitutes a clear and present danger of riot, disorder,

interference with traffic upon the public streets or when another

immediate threat to public safety, peace or order appears." It's not

clear exactly how "interference with traffic upon the public streets"

constitutes a threat to public safety. It's also not useful to

characterize an assembly of persons (guaranteed as a right in the First

Amendment) as "unlawful." In other words, the PPB is trying to say what

makes the assembly "unlawful" by giving examples, but using the word up

front implies the assembly itself is an unlawful act. The language is

also vague and over-broad.



* Sometimes, No Police Presence is "Needed": Where we asked the Bureau

to change its delineation of event types from "Planned demonstrations"

vs. "Spontaneous demonstrations" to "Coordinated with the Bureau" vs.

"Not coordinated with the Bureau," the Directive merely adds two

clarifying points to the "Spontaneous demonstrations" Section (4.2). It

now defines such demonstrations as "events that the Bureau learns of

with less than 24 hours notice" (4.2.1) and note that such events "can

be lawful and be facilitated with appropriate police response" (4.2.2).

We asked the Bureau to reinsert the words "or no police

response/assistance." We also asked the PPB to specifically state "The

Bureau will not take adverse action against a group because it has

refused to establish lines of communication with the Bureau." Neither of

these happened.



* Will Police Action Improve Outcomes?: Section 6.1 on the Incident

Commander says they should "consider what tactics are objectively

reasonable under the totality of the circumstances." PCW asked the PPB

to re-insert criteria from an older version including consideration of

whether police action will improve the outcome.



* Unlawful Detention: The Bureau modified Section 11.1 on detentions to

say officers may detain "individuals engaged in civil disturbance."

However, the PPB did not address our concern that the City says officers

"may" do so, since there's no requirement that the people had to have

committed any particular criminal act (other than failing to disperse).

Especially in light of the ACLU's previous lawsuit over this tactic, we

urge the Bureau to limit or eliminate the use of this tactic.



* Require Reports by End of Shift: The Section (13.4) requiring officers

who use force to file a report still does not set a deadline of the end

of their shift (as was in a previous version).



* Ban or Define When Kettling Can Be Used (not in Directive): There is

nothing in the Directive, including in Section 9 on "Crowd Dispersal,"

about the Bureau's ongoing tactic of "kettling" (boxing in) protestors,

despite our request. Perhaps Section 11.1 on detaining "individuals

engaged in civil disturbance" is supposed to cover that tactic.



* Limit Powers to Confiscate Items from Demonstrators (not in

Directive): The Bureau has been actively rounding up items they claim

are potential weapons, even those that are not listed under state law as

dangerous, despite the fact that an old part of the Directive allowing

them to "pre-emptively confiscate potential weapons" was cut from a

previous iteration.



* Address Specific Munitions (not in Directive): Also, even though they

have become ubiquitous in crowd control, the specific guidelines for use

of so-called "aerial distraction devices" (aka flash-bangs) and "rubber

ball distraction devices" (aka less-lethal grenades) are not addressed

directly in any Bureau policy. Directive 1010.00 on Use of Force,

Section 6.4.2 "Impact Munitions" is the closest we could find.



* Prohibit Political Profiling (not in Directive): There is still

nothing prohibiting officers from targeting individuals based on their

clothing or perceived political affiliations as both we and the Citizen

Review Committee suggested. The closest guideline is the one stating

officers have to articulate probable cause for an arrest (Section 12.3).

We note here that it's amusing Chief Outlaw sought to ban people wearing

masks at protests, when now it is a matter of public health and safety

that people should wear masks.



* Promptly Released Seized Property: There is nothing requiring the

prompt release of property confiscated at protests, also a CRC

recommendation that PCW supported.



____Third Tier, but Still Important Concerns:



* Better Phrasing for Letting the Community Organize on its Own: Policy

Section 5 directs police to "encourage and support participants' efforts

to monitor themselves in an attempt to limit member involvement." We

suggested this be changed to say "Be supportive of participants'

organizing to set guidelines on behavior" or similar language to not

seem so paternalistic.



* What is Property Damage?: Policy Section 5 also says police presence

is to be minimize "violence, injury or damage to property." While

minimizing violence and injury is a good goal, PCW has repeatedly asked

the Bureau to be clear what is meant by "damage to property." Some

believe that writing slogans on a sidewalk in chalk is a form of

"property damage," which is silly.



* Staring Over Your Shoulder: Policy Section 5 also continues to suggest

that officers' presence is partly to "encourage crowd self-monitoring"

which we compared to having your boss stand over your work area all day

while armed.



* It's Always a Choice: The Bureau still has not replaced the phrase

"when police response is necessary" to "when police choose to respond"

as we suggested (3.1.1).



* Cold Calling/Messaging is Big-Brothery: The Bureau directs officers to

contact event organizers and "engage in dialogue" (Section 3.1.1.1). The

Directive should address PCW's concern that a phone call, social media

message or other contact from police can be off-putting. Moreover,

laying out "expectations" is paternalistic. We continue to suggest that

police and the City post Frequently Asked Questions about guidelines for

demonstrations.



* Better Language on Protest Liaisons: In addition to "organizers" the

Directive describes "Person(s)-in-charge" as potential contacts for

police (Section 3.1.1.2). However, the PPB did not change the term

"person-in-charge" to "liaison" which we pointed out allows organizers

to assign someone not necessarily in charge to exchange information with

police.



* Not Everyone Has a Smart Phone: The Directive does not address

specific ways other than social media to get information to a crowd,

even though we pointed out not everyone who goes to demonstrations

carries a smart phone (Section 3.1.1.3). While it continues to refer to

"other conventional outlets" it is not clear what that means.



* Clarify Chain of Command: A confusing chain of command involving the

Incident Commander, the Rapid Response Team and the on-duty precinct

supervisor has not been fixed in Section 4.2.3.



* Be Consistent with Bureau Title: Section 6.3 still refers to the

"Operations Section Chief" instead of the "Assistant Chief of

Operations" which is the proper title as we understand it.



* Define "Physical Harm"/ Add Policy to Protect Demonstrators: Section

6.6 guiding officer behavior clarifies that individual officers can only

act outside a Sergeant's direction when protecting the officer or others

"from physical harm." We still think the level of harm (something more

serious than a paper cut) should be indicated. There is no language here

or in the Policy section directing police to physically protect

demonstrators from external threats or aiding events by directing

traffic.



* Working with Outside Agencies: The guidelines on working with other

agencies (Section 7) does not ensure they will be trained or

identifiable in the same way as PPB officers. Section 7.1.3 requires

officers from other jurisdictions to follow PPB orders... but they are

allowed to rely on their own policies and procedures, rather than the

PPB's. This means we will continue to have inconsistent policing until

outside officers are required to train in and follow PPB's practices.

Nothing specific has been added to Section 7.1.1 about the nature of the

PPB commander briefing officers from other agencies. No effort has been

made at the state level by the City to require all officers to wear

identification on their outermost garment. PCW encourages the PPB to add

a recommendation to the City's legislative agenda making this state law.

While our preference is to keep them away to avoid more militarization

and escalation, the deployment of National Guard troops to support the

PPB in recent weeks means the City also needs to address ways to hold

them accountable.



* Who is on "the Other End"?: The policy does not clarify what is meant

by "ensure the audio confirmation received by identified staff on other

end" when talking about documenting warnings (Section 8.3.3).



* More Language Issues (throughout): While the Bureau talks about

"facilitating" some events, they still use the words "Crowd Control" and

"Crowd Management" throughout the Directive rather than "Crowd

Facilitation" as we suggested.



* Cross-Reference PPB Policy on Labor Actions (not in Directive): PCW

asks once again that the Bureau incorporate and cross-reference parts of

the separate Directive 635.00 on strikes and job actions.

< https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/526160 >



* Specific Guidance on Weapon Use/Prohibition (add to Directive): PCW

asks again that the guidelines given to officers in 2012 explicitly

saying what kinds of weapons and tactics were to be used in what

situation be integrated into both the Force Directive and the Crowd

Directive. While some guidelines are in the Force Directive, anything

specific to crowd facilitation should be in 635.10. (See

< http://www.pjw.info/PPB_crowd_orders_030112.pdf>)



* Air Unit Use (not in Directive): Even though we frequently see

fixed-wing aircraft over protests which are likely one or both planes in

PPB's Air Unit, there is still no discussion of their role at

demonstrations in this Directive as we suggested. This includes video

recorded from aerial units which might violate ORS 181A.250.



We thank the Bureau again for the opportunity to comment, but hope that

more of our concerns will lead to positive change.

--Dan Handelman, and other members of

Portland Copwatch



*1- unfortunately the international treaty banning the use of chemical

weapons like tear gas carves out an exception for law enforcement

engaging in crowd control.



*2- Officer involved shootings are also not included with the general

