newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia economic justice | homelessness City Of Seattle Socialist Councilwoman Kshama Sawant Owns, Lives In $800,000 Home author: mynorthwest City of Seattle socialist Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, 46, lives in an $800,000 home but has railed against gentrification of the city.



This is the noble proletariat who fight on behalf of underprivileged in America today City of Seattle socialist Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, 46, lives in an $800,000 home but has railed against gentrification of the city.



This is the noble proletariat who fight on behalf of underprivileged in America today contribute to this article add comment to discussion