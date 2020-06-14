newswire article commentary united states police / legal Pelosi Truly Reforming Policing e-mail: author: Jerry Marshall Atlanskye-mail: jmatlansky@gmail.com With the third week of millions of peaceful activists protesting nationwide and international Pelosi is second in line for President United States. With real solutions we offer a expedited plan to change the nation to federal, state, county and city to most of the future challenges. Sunday, June 14, 2020



WE THE PEOPLE, of the most great state of Oregon will make you aware of our organization that I created called: United States Police/Oregon State Police-INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REVIEW BOARD ON January 1, 2006 appointed all volunteers that are self-funded, non-political, that researched and investigated why not one officer that has served two decades in prison, when at the start of confrontation with other officers on duty and the illegal actions of excessive force or use of deadly physical force without due cause as the public members were restrained and innocent of any crime.



Our program, Truly Reforming Law Enforcement in Oregon Senate Bill 111 that passed in 2007 with five major very specific unique not duplicated in any law enforcement agencies in our nation or international.



To receive the data we just noted please go to: Portland Independent Media Center--Program, Truly Reforming Law Enforcement.



We offer for any person or organization that want data on a few other programs just send us an email: jmatlansky@gmail.com, 24/365



Today by far is the most important day of my life as every day gets better,



Jerry Marshall Atlansky contribute to this article add comment to discussion