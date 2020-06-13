newswire article commentary united states government | human & civil rights Social Constructionism Through Trauma-Based Mind Control author: ][ amid virus lockdown and corporate mass media-propogated race identity, the population of the United States is currently being subjected to a mass experiment.



Trauma-based mind control is the methodology.



Assignment of arbitrary new rules about whether or not you can go to work, assemble in public, who is racist (or not), keep a business operating, stay employed without expressing support (or disapproval) of a specific cause, travel, visit relatives, and threatened "second wave" of virus contagion are deliberately intended to confuse and terrify the average rule-follower. Group social reality is thus created by arbitrary controlling, modulating, and changing the frequencies and amplitudes of these waves of regulation of individual behaviors and thoughts.



