2 black female members of Seattle's African American Community Advisory Council were booed on Thursday as they told protesters inside of the city's 'autonomous zone' that they have hijacked the Black Lives Matter movement.



"You have taken the meaning away," Victoria Beach told the crowd in the zone. "How are we going to be heard if that's happening?" http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJ55M8MkZsU



"You have taken the meaning away," Victoria Beach told the crowd in the zone. "How are we going to be heard if that's happening?"