newswire article reporting global corporate dominance | economic justice Federal Reserve Confirms Interest Rates Kept Low, Global Currency Collapse Imminent author: | this week, Federal Reserve chairman J. Powell confirmed that they have no plans to raise interest rates until at least the year 2022. Virtually guarantees that a global currency crisis involving the world's reserve fiat currency denomination, the U.S. dollar will occur involving inflation because global growth is able to sustain debt levels.



The Fed, which is the world's central bank (larger/more powerful than any others ECB, BoJ, BoE) and default reserve currency issuer, essentially has no other option at this point. Having effectively now declared unlimited Quantitative Easing which began in force September 2019 long before the coronavirus, now the firehose of fiat currency can not be turned off and interest rates simply must be kept low or else creditors will sink or freeze the global economy with unpayable debts.



No Resistance To Racist-Fascist Private Central Banks, From Black Lives Matter / Antifa?

The Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Black Hole From Which Even It Will Be Unable To Escape



The Fed has entered its 'Thelma and Louise' moment. It has had the monetary pedal to the metal since the system died in 2008. Now they are too close to the cliff edge to stop without causing a collapse. The virus has popped the massive stocks-bonds-real estate bubble and arrested the real economy putting monetary velocity at virtual zero. In short, the fiat currency debt-based monetary system has died and nominal valuations are collapsing. The Fed knows this and is flooring the monetary gas pedal, knowing that the system has past critical, and figures: we're dead either way; let's do the only thing we can do (create credit and currency and buy everything) and maybe a miracle will happen. They are also vainly buying up the Treasury bond market and thus manipulate associated interest rates *to prevent yield curve inversion*. Interest rate control (and moreover inference / recommendation of rates) is the Fed's _actual_ purpose.



This is the end game. The Fed cannot save the fiat currency system because growth can no longer sustain (sovereign/corporate/consumer) debt levels. Further, confidence has cracked and the virus is the final coup de grace. Obtain food, water and essentials now because when credit lines fail supply lines will follow. Get some form of security, and into hard assets that do not rely on the Fed or paper credit to hold purchasing power: gold, silver, platinum. At present cash (the U.S. dollar) is king and the most demanded asset on the planet  largely via eurodollar time-dependent deposits/transactions, which most non-U.S. countries, entities and corporations rely on simply to pay debts. However, once foreigners have cleared their dollar-denominated contracts (debts and bonds) the dollar will collapse against gold; severe stagflation is coming and will persist for years. This is a mathematical certainty. Take this window of opportunity to convert your dollars into tangibles while you still can.