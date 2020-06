newswire article reporting united states human & civil rights | police / legal DOJ Releases List Of Federal Riot Charges For Looting, Violence, Homemade Explosives author: doj The U.S. Department of Justice released on Monday a list of 47 charges brought against 68 individuals so far in the post-George Floyd murder rioting nationwide.



A white man from Illinois is facing federal charges after he allegedly traveled to Minneapolis with bombs, encouraged protesters to throw them at law enforcement, and looted businesses all with the goal of 'starting a riot'. The U.S. Department of Justice released on Monday a list of 47 charges brought against 68 individuals so far in the post-George Floyd murder rioting.



