newswire article reposts united states actions & protests | police / legal Antifa Member Arrested On 5 Federal Counts Of Arson Setting Fire To Seattle Police Cars author: pigs 25-year-old Antifa member Margaret Channon arrested on 5 federal counts of arson for setting fire to five Seattle police vehicles in downtown Seattle on May 30, 2020.



The case is being investigated by the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), and the Seattle Police Department.



The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg.



UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff, v. MARGARET AISLINN CHANNON, Defendant.



17 page complaint complete with lots of color photos.



https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdwa/press-release/file/1284716/download 25-year-old Antifa member Margaret Channon arrested on 5 federal counts of arson for setting fire to five Seattle police vehicles in downtown Seattle on May 30"



The case is being investigated by the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), and the Seattle Police Department.



The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg.



UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff, v. MARGARET AISLINN CHANNON, Defendant.



17 page complaint complete with lots of color photos.



https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdwa/press-release/file/1284716/download contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion