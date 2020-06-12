Antifa Member Arrested On 5 Federal Counts Of Arson Setting Fire To Seattle Police Cars

|
25-year-old Antifa member Margaret Channon arrested on 5 federal counts of arson for setting fire to five Seattle police vehicles in downtown Seattle on May 30"
The case is being investigated by the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), and the Seattle Police Department.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg.
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff, v. MARGARET AISLINN CHANNON, Defendant.
17 page complaint complete with lots of color photos.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdwa/press-release/file/1284716/download