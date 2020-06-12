resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts united states 12.Jun.2020 07:11
government | media criticism

Political Capital: Redneck MAGA, Democrat Bubble Municipalities, Corporate Mass Media 2020

author: Timcast
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uy93vgggvBQ

Apparently the lessons of 2016 election cycle were not learned by either the U.S. corporate mass media, densely populated areas with primarily blue voting blocks, or the Democratic Party/DNC (which deliberately destroyed the Sanders campaign and nomination, a feat still not discussed or acknowledged by corporate mass media)

fwiw Riots helped Nixon.

don't underestimate the grassroots support of the Trump voting bloc
He's going back out on tour / having his 'rallies' again

But on November 9 2016, white males orchestrated vandalism and property destruction  link to portland.indymedia.org which had full support ("80% chance of victory") of Corporate Mass Media, the Pentagon, the Republican former Treasury Secretarr Wall Street bailout czar, the Republican National Committee (who spent millions $$$ to prevent Trump's nomination by his own party), GOP elites.....

the cognitive dissonance and cross platform nationwide brainwashing is stunning
like that seen in a science fiction film

But here we are again in 2020, corporate mass media: Trump is "polling badly" etc.
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uy93vgggvBQ




White Males Conduct, Orchestrate Vandalism / Property Destruction In Downtown Portland
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433701.shtml

Establishment Candidate LOST, And You Protest THAT?!
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433700.shtml

2018 "we choose", Neoliberalism propogated by DEMOCRAT Party.
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/11/436832.shtml#454308

homepage: homepage: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uy93vgggvBQ

white males orchestrated vandalism and property destruction 12.Jun.2020 07:13
truncated by coding link

But on November 9 2016, white males orchestrated vandalism and property destruction
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433701.shtml

after the loss of the *Establishment* candidate campaign  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433700.shtml

which had full support ("80% chance of victory") of Corporate Mass Media, the Pentagon, the Republican former Treasury Secretarr Wall Street bailout czar, the Republican National Committee (who spent millions $$$ to prevent Trump's nomination by his own party), GOP elites.....

