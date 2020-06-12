Political Capital: Redneck MAGA, Democrat Bubble Municipalities, Corporate Mass Media 2020

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uy93vgggvBQ



Apparently the lessons of 2016 election cycle were not learned by either the U.S. corporate mass media, densely populated areas with primarily blue voting blocks, or the Democratic Party/DNC (which deliberately destroyed the Sanders campaign and nomination, a feat still not discussed or acknowledged by corporate mass media)



fwiw Riots helped Nixon.



don't underestimate the grassroots support of the Trump voting bloc

He's going back out on tour / having his 'rallies' again



But on November 9 2016, white males orchestrated vandalism and property destruction link to portland.indymedia.org which had full support ("80% chance of victory") of Corporate Mass Media, the Pentagon, the Republican former Treasury Secretarr Wall Street bailout czar, the Republican National Committee (who spent millions $$$ to prevent Trump's nomination by his own party), GOP elites.....



the cognitive dissonance and cross platform nationwide brainwashing is stunning

like that seen in a science fiction film



But here we are again in 2020, corporate mass media: Trump is "polling badly" etc.