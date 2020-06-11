resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 11.Jun.2020 17:02
anti-racism | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 06/12/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200612.mp3
From SPAIN- Alison Hughes returns with a summary of global protests against police brutality and the murder of George Floyd. International demonstrations did not see rioting or physical clashes between citizens and riot police. Naomi Klein wrote an article "How Big Tech Plans To Profit From The Pandemic" for the Intercept and the Guardian. She discusses how CEOs of tech firms are being chosen by the US government to direct the increased use of technology in schools, medical practices, and the military as a result of the Covid lockdowns. She questions whether Tech Giant profits as a result of government subsidies benefit society- should tech delivery become a public utility? Will decisions be made for democracy or corporate profits? And is remote education an improvement, or a convenience that will create more unemployment in the emerging depression?

From JAPAN- In Hong Kong pro-democracy rallies were held despite bans to mark a one year anniversary since the start of mass protests. North Korea has ceased communication with the South after defectors sent leaflets criticized the leader Kim Jung Un. Global Covid deaths continue to rise at increasing rates, especially in the Americas- Brazilian President Bolsonaro blocked public release of death tolls, and in Iran cases are swelling with an easing of the lockdown.

From CUBA- Venezuela has received more humanitarian aid from China and Iran to help detect and combat Covid. The US has activated more shipping sanctions against Iran, to hamper the arrival of food and medical supplies. The International Committee to protect journalists has demanded US governors, mayors and police chiefs stop attacks on reporters covering the protests- 280 cases of police violence against reporters are being investigated. The Arab League reaffirmed its opposition to Israeli plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

From GERMANY- The German Foreign Minister warned Israel that plans to annex parts of the West Bank will violate international law. Amazon is banning police use of its facial recognition program for the next year. There is a massive unconfined oil spill in the Russian region of the Arctic.

The latest Shortwave Report (June 12) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)


BRAND NEW PODCAST (May 2020) about the history of The Shortwave Report on Humboldt Lighthouse with Nathan Hankes-  https://www.thehumboldtlighthouse.com/the-podcast/ep-75-dan-roberts (Interview follows 30 minute Shortwave Report)

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."
-- Desmond Tutu

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

