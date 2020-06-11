resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary global 11.Jun.2020 13:18
actions & protests | political theory

Critical Race Theory-Based "Black Lives Matter" = Intellectually-Politically Authoritarian

author: |
others are not permitted to "disagree" with the arbitrarily defined "Black Lives Matter" movement (which is absolutely not 'grassroots' and provides nothing for black communities).

Authoritarian, reductionist, with intellectually and politically totalitarian goals. Dead end.


Noam Chomsky: "in the arena of violence the more extreme side wins, and it doesn't tend to be us"
Proud Boys in New York went to prison (because they "won") and Antifa fled.

when are is that going to sink in

contribute to this article


when you click to donate to Black Lives Matter 11.Jun.2020 13:49
> link

it takes you to ActBlue. If donated money goes unclaimed, ActBlue disperses the money however they want. These are their top expenditures so far in 2020.




ActBlue is a nonprofit technology organization established in June 2004 that enables Democrats, progressive groups, and nonprofits to raise money on the Internet by providing them with online fundraising software.
ActBlue Top Vendors/Recipients
ActBlue Top Vendors/Recipients

why not delete this from the newswire 11.Jun.2020 15:43
do it link

you know you want to

what was the point of keeping this on the Newswire 11.Jun.2020 15:46
again link

?

also 11.Jun.2020 15:51
from the reply post you deleted link

"black lives matter"-branded organizations are *not* local organizations, they do *not* perform local community work

only political agitation for TeamSports corporate politics

in the interest of the corporate sponsored Democratic Party
( contrasting with the corporate sponsored Republican Party who does not endorse or affiliate with "black lives matter"-branded groups or ideology )


Oh do you wonder what that means

Yep. It means that BLM-branded products are part and parcel of just one face of the Janus single corporate TeamSports pepsi-v.-coke political system that produces nothing except results for the corporate 1% atop the system.

BLM ain't gonna "do" ***T-all 4 y'all (whether you march within in it, throw money at it, or wear hoodies, bumper stickers, T-shirts, yard signs, coffee mugs)

and ***K YOU to the "workerbee" who deleted the first comment

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion