COMMENTS ON CRITICAL INCIDENT ALTERED DUTY DIRECTIVE MAY 2020 e-mail: author: (reposting e-mail) Portland Copwatche-mail: copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org Below are Portland Copwatch's comments on the Critical Incident Altered

Duty Directive posted for review in May 2020

This Directive was previously posted in February 2019, and Portland Copwatch (PCW) sent in comments then about clarifying the policy, all of which were not

incorporated, while in one case, the Bureau did the opposite of what we suggested. COMMENTS ON CRITICAL INCIDENT ALTERED DUTY DIRECTIVE MAY 2020



To Chief Resch, Capt. Parman, Lieutenant Morgan, PPB Policy Analysts,

Compliance Officer/Community Liaison Team, Community Oversight Advisory

Board staff, US Dept. of Justice, Citizen Review Committee and the

Portland Police Bureau:





We would still like to see the policies include letters to identify

section headings (Definitions, Policy, Procedure) so that there are not

multiple sections with the same numbers, and to enumerate the

Definitions. Our comments below refer to the Procedure Section unless

otherwise noted.



---------



DIRECTIVE 416.00 CRITICAL INCIDENT ALTERED DUTY



The main issue we have raised repeatedly about this Directive is the

poor explanation for what constitutes a "Critical Incident."



--The Definitions section says a Critical Incident is "an atypically

traumatic event that may cause physical, emotional and/or psychological

injury or harm." It does not indicate whether that refers to harm done

to a community member or the involved/witness officers. We noted that a

community member harmed in such an incident might be a crime victim,

suspect, or recipient of police violence.



--Policy Section 1 used to indicate that a Critical Incident was one

"such as those involving the use of deadly force (or force resulting in

serious injury." However, contrary to PCW's suggestion, the Bureau went

ahead with its proposal to cut that clause from the Directive.



--Policy Section 2 refers to officers who are involved in or witness

deadly force, with the involved officers being placed on leave, leading

to the need for this Directive (also repeated in Procedure Section 1.1).

The Policy adds that the Chief will determine whether officers involved

in force resulting in serious injury will also be placed on leave.

Witness officers, per Section 3.1, may be placed on leave as well.



We repeat here that the Bureau needs to let the community know what

Critical or "Traumatic" Incidents are since they can trigger alerts in

the Employee Information System (EIS). In our analysis of the Compliance

Officer/Community Liaison (COCL)'s October 2018 report (as noted

previously), we found: "While only 19% of cops using too much force get

interventions, a whopping 73% of those with traumatic incidents get such

counseling." It is notable that the details on what kinds of EIS

triggers led to supervisory interventions were not included in the

COCL's Q1 2020 report released in April.



The lack of a clear definition for "critical incident," we noted, could

negatively affect officers, since they can be placed on Administrative

Leave by discretion of the Chief. Procedure Section 4 states that for

other types of critical incidents, the Chief (or designee) "may" also

put officers on unrequested leaves of absence. Our group is still

supportive of taking such officers off the force, but a clear definition

will limit legal challenges.



We continue to question whether Section 2.2 should include consideration

about the psychological effect of an officer revisiting the scene of a

shooting on their first day back on duty "if desired," since the Bureau

emphasizes counseling officers for stress. Such a visit is likely to

provoke such stress. The PPB has defended the existing language because

following through on such a visit is optional, but PCW would like to see

more attention paid to the downside of doing so. If the reason for such

a visit is to participate in an investigatory walk-through, the

Directive should mention that.



Policy Section 1 and Procedure Section 6.4 invoke the concept of the

impact of deadly force incidents on the community. PCW asks once again

for the Bureau to add the impact on the community, family, friends and

coworkers to the policy and to the officers' counseling.



CONCLUSION



PCW appreciates the Bureau continuing to ask for community comments on

its policies. However, as we have said before, "the common-sense ideas

we are putting forward which would lead to a more trustworthy and

community-minded police force should not be brushed aside." We continue

to encourage the PPB to make a presentation to the Portland Committee on

Community Engaged Policing (PCCEP) about key policies being reviewed,

allowing for a public discussion rather than the one that happens with

the Directives review team behind closed doors. Regarding the PCCEP, we

repeat here that they, and other advisory bodies looking at police

issues, do not meet often enough to respond to the 15-day deadlines for

the "First Universal Review" and are unlikely to be able to meet and

approve comments even in the 30-day "Second Universal Review" periods.

We urge the Bureau to extend the review deadlines.



Thank you for your time



--dan handelman and other members of

