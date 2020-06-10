newswire article reporting portland metro community building | police / legal PORTLAND INFORMATION: Arbitration Bill Will Not Keep Fired Cops Fired e-mail: author: (reposting e-mail) Portland Copwatche-mail: copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org To the members of the Portland Committee for Community Engaged Policing,

building for it to be discussed and/or passed in Salem quickly. History Shows Arbitration Bill Will Not Keep Fired Officers Fired

a fact sheet from Portland Copwatch June 7, 2020



The current bill being proposed to limit the powers of arbitrators in

police misconduct cases*-1 could be helpful in specific circumstances,

but will not keep officers fired for extreme behavior fired, if history

is a guide. Portland Copwatch (PCW) recognizes that many people in the

community, including people we have worked with, support this proposed

legislation. PCW does not oppose the currently proposed bill. A stronger

bill to determine how officers' discipline is judged is needed.



Here is the key problem: The bill specifically says it only applies in

cases where the arbitrator agrees misconduct occurred. The reason most

firings are overturned in serious cases is because arbitrators do not

agree with the findings.



Officer Valadez (2015): Arbitrator Says Sexual Misconduct Wasn't

Criminal The most recent case, which Portland Copwatch believes prompted

the City to call for this legislation, involved Officer Alfonso Valadez.

He was fired after being accused of showing poor judgment by engaging in

sex at a party where alcohol had been consumed, bringing discredit to

the Bureau and of having sex with a women who did not give her consent

(a crime).*-2 The arbitrator agreed with the former conclusion, leading

to the originally-proposed 40 hours off for that charge, but disagreed

with the latter allegation, which was what led to his termination. Thus,

only the 40 hour suspension was applied.



Officer Frashour (2010): Training Officers Say Shooting Aaron Campbell

in Policy The city fired Officer Ron Frashour for violating training

when he shot and killed the unarmed Aaron Campbell in the back in 2010.

The Lieutenant from the Training division clearly stated Frashour did

not act appropriately. However, Sergeants under his command contradicted

his testimony and the arbitrator ruled there was no misconduct,

overturning the discipline and ordering Frashour reinstated with back

pay.*-3



Lt. Kaer (2006): Arbitrator Says Violations Occurred But Deadly Force

Justified When Lt. Jeffrey Kaer left his assigned post to respond to his

sister's call about a man in a car outside her house, it ended with Kaer

shooting and killing Dennis Young. Kaer claimed he was in danger of

being killed by Young's moving car. The arbitrator agreed Kaer violated

some policies (including not waiting for backup to arrive), but said he

did not violate the policy against shooting at moving vehicles because

the vehicle was not moving at the time of the shooting. Kaer ended up

with a suspension of 30 hours without pay.*-4



Officer Humphreys & Sgt. Nice (2003): No Fault in Failing to Bring James

Chasse to Hospital Officer Chris Humphreys and Sgt. Kyle Nice were

suspended for 80 hours each because they did not get James Chasse, Jr.

to a hospital after they caused serious injuries that led to his death

by beating him in 2006 (notably, not for the force they used). The

arbitrator overruled the finding and ordered they be given back pay and

that they have their records erased.



Officer McCollister (2003): Six Month Suspension Overturned in Kendra

James Case The arbitrator determining Officer Scott McCollister did not

violate policy when he killed Kendra James in 2003 explicitly cited a

disconnect between the Chief's findings and "the true facts of the

situation." The arbitrator claimed that James dictated McCollister's

actions and worried if she had driven away and caused an accident the

police would have been blamed for that.*-5 McCollister was reinstated

with back pay.



Officer Erickson: No Misconduct Shooting Fleeing Black Man in the Back

Officer Douglas Erickson was fired in 1993 after shooting and wounding

Gerald Gratton, an African American man, in the back. An arbitrator

over-ruled the finding and ordered Erickson reinstated.



There are other instances where officers' firings were overturned--

officers who made T-Shirts saying "Don't Choke 'Em, Smoke 'Em" after

African American security guard Tony Stevenson was choked by police in

1985, and officers involved in leaving dead possums in front of a

black-owned business in the early 1980s also had their jobs reinstated.



We could be wrong-- the City may believe the bill means that if the

arbitrator agrees any misconduct occurred, they cannot change the level

of discipline originally applied to all violations. However, it is

highly unlikely any labor organization would agree to that

interpretation.



At this time Portland Copwatch and others in the community continue to research what a

revised, strengthened bill would look like. For more information contact Portland Copwatch at

503-236-3065 or write to copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org.



*1-2020 SB 1567

https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2020R1/Downloads/MeasureDocument/SB1567/Introduced



*2-Investigators in Washington State did not pursue criminal charges

saying the submitted rape kit would not prove whether there was consent.



*3-So far as we know Frashour is still on the force assigned to desk duty.



*4-See our analysis of this case at

https://www.portlandcopwatch.org/shootings_analysis_0713.html#fired



*5-See our reporting on this atINFORMATION: Arbitration Bill Will Not Keep Fired Cops Fired

http://www.portlandcopwatch.org/PPR38/rapback38.html





dan handelman

