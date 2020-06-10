newswire article reporting united states anti-racism | imperialism & war U.S. Navy, Marine Corps Each Ban Confederate Battle Flag From All Military Installations author: congratulations / viva anarchy looks like you 'won' another one



THE NAVY ON TUESDAY announced it would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all its military installations, following the lead of the Marine Corps which last week began implementing a ban on its troops displaying the flag in any form.



The order comes amid growing scrutiny within the U.S. government of racially insensitive or prejudiced behavior amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody.



The top officer for the Marine Corps, which is a part of the Navy Department, issued an order in April to all Marines that would prohibit on its bases any rendering of the Confederate battle flag, including on T-shirts, mugs or bumper stickers.