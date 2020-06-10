newswire article commentary portland metro alternative media | anti-racism Intersectionality = Tribalism. author: | you can deny it, but in the broadest 'civilization' sense it's the absolute truth.



Indicting an entire race as evil, and race-responsible, for the world's ills is identical to the logic and methodology of the Third Reich.



the moronic and zombified embrace of by not only individual minds, but entire corporations and governments over the past 5 days ought to be disturbing -



yet Portland Indymedia workerbees *enforce* and edit in favor of Intersectionality and its deliberate lines-of-tribalism (which btw, if you truly can not figure it out by now, is being orchestrated in favor of party political and corporate interests). Are you Portland Indymedia 'workerbees' /admins whatever reading and comprehending any of this?





best of luck (ignoring-deleting, this stuff may not quite end up the way you envision or hope...) contribute to this article add comment to discussion