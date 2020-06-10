newswire article commentary global human & civil rights | political theory Identity politics and the Marxist lie of white privilege author: Jordan B Peterson (2:31:42) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfH8IG7Awk0



I was in Vancouver Friday November 3rd talking at an event sponsored by the very active University of British Columbia Free Speech Club (start one on your campus -- if you're a student, that is :)).



I wanted to delve more deeply into the ideology on the radical side of the leftist spectrum, and to specifically address the idea of white privilege. Hopefully that's what I did. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfH8IG7Awk0



Identity politics and the Marxist lie of white privilege



3,299,198 views  Nov 13, 2017

Jordan B Peterson



I was in Vancouver Friday November 3rd talking at an event sponsored by the very active University of British Columbia Free Speech Club (start one on your campus -- if you're a student, that is :)).



I wanted to delve more deeply into the ideology on the radical side of the leftist spectrum, and to specifically address the idea of white privilege. Hopefully that's what I did. contribute to this article add comment to discussion