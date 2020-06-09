newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia actions & protests | community building Seattle Capitol Hill 'Free Autonomous Zone' Created Around East Precinct author: anarchy! Protester Occupied Seattle! 'Welcome to Free Capitol Hill'  Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone forms around emptied East Precinct  UPDATE



Posted on Tuesday, June 9, 2020



The first night in the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone that has formed in the wake of police giving up the week-long blockade of the East Precinct was rainy and peaceful and full of speeches from activists, agitators, poets, and socialist city council members.



"I guess whatever the fuck we're doing is effective," one organizer identified as Magik said over a megaphone early in the night as police were still clearing the area. "They are going to move up. They are going to get everybody out of here and we are free to move through these streets and protest and march."



"Yesterday we were on 11th and Pine. Today we have victory on 12th and Pine. They tried to stop us!," another exclaimed. contribute to this article

