newswire article reporting global anti-racism | police / legal smash the police state author: A_Classic1312 Vienna. In the night from June 7th to June 8th two cop cars were attacked, flambéed and devitrifyed. Smash the police state!



Vienna. In the night from June 7th to June 8th two cop cars were attacked, flambéed and devitrifyed.

It was a pleasure to demolish these cars.



For us this was an action against repression and harassment.

Against the constant fear of violence by the agents of the state.

Against racist motivated violence and murder.



For us this is an action against the daily swallowing of this reality, against the constant fear.



This time we stroke back. May the act empower us and everyone else in our struggles!



We don't want the cops and we don't need them - neither in our city nor anywhere else.

Cops don't serve our society. They aren't our friends. They are not neutral because they serve the ruling order, capitalism and the ones who own the goods. Armed with the monopoly of violence they have the right to chase everyone who can't or won't obey: the homeless, the youth, punks, people without papers, refugees, migrants, activists, addicts, revolutionaries, ...

Examples for the just mentioned institutionalized violence are many - e.g. the climate strikes 2019 (where copes tried to drive over the head of an activist) or the just happened racist murder of George Floyd in the USA.



The biggest thefts are made by rich entrepreneurs, states, banks, housing agencies, mass-farming companies and renters. The ones who get imprisoned are folks who tried to find a way out of their situations.

The cruel violence is started daily by police, military, prisons and border regimes who are legitimized by the state to keep the current local and global hierarchy in place. On the other hand people who act in solidarity with each other, who fight for freedom, for climate protection, against exploitation and oppression are being surveilled and chased as terrorists.

We are sick of being oppressed and harassed and maybe the absence of these cars will prevent some actions from the police!



Corona made once more clear the circumstances under which we are living. The ones who were hit the strongest by the measurements are those who already suffered under "normal circumstances". Folks had to work even more over-hours, couldn't pay their rent, got stuck at borders, lost their jobs, got locked up in mass-quarantine or got harassed from cops in parks. This new-gained power was instantly misused against everybody randomly. This is nothing new. It is never safe to be alone with cops!



Everyone has their reasons.

There is no such thing as a good cop.

Let's solve our problems ourselves instead of calling the police.







For a life in freedom - for a society without police and their cars.



-Folks who randomly met, kept 1 m distance and were all wearing face masks. contribute to this article add comment to discussion