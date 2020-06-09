newswire article reposts united states neighborhood news | police / legal 35 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence author: Sun-Times Five people were killed and 30 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.



The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday evening in Englewood on the South Side.



Last weekend (May 29-31), 85 people were shot across Chicago, 24 of them fatally, in the city's most violent weekend of the year. link to chicago.suntimes.com



A man was killed Sunday in a shooting that left three other people critically injured on the Near West Side, while six men were wounded in a single shooting that night in Bronzeville.



By Sun-Times Wire Jun 8, 2020, 5:31am CDT



A 35-year-old man was outside about 8 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Emerald Avenue when three people approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.



Early Sunday, a man was shot to death in West Pullman on the Far South Side.



The 30-year-old was on the sidewalk with another person at 3:26 a.m. in the 12300 block of South Wallace Street when they heard gunshots, according to police. The man was hit in the back and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Pierre Johnson of South Chicago.



About an hour before that, another man was killed and three others were critically injured on the Near West Side.



Officers responding to reports of shots fired found 29-year-old Dante Denny of Bronzeville on the ground with gunshot wounds to his chest at 2:29 a.m. in the first block of South Seeley Avenue, authorities said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Three other men shot at the same location showed up at Stroger a short time later, police said. A 28-year-old was shot in the back and two 29-year-olds were each hit in the chest. All three are in critical condition.



Another man was shot to death about two hours earlier in Lawndale on the West Side.



Johnathan Stanton, 31, was sitting in a van at 12:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone fired shots, authorities said. He was hit in the head, neck and chest and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.



On Saturday afternoon, a man was killed and a woman was injured in a drive-by in Cottage Grove Heights on the South Side.



About 2:40 p.m., they were in the 800 block of East 98th Place when an orange Dodge Charger pulled up and fired shots at them, police said.



August Gills, 18, was hit in the head and shoulder and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died several hours later, authorities said. A 27-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet and refused treatment.



The weekend's first shooting left a 15-year-old boy wounded in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.



He was standing on South Hermitage Avenue about 7:40 p.m. when someone in a blue pickup truck fired shots, police said. The boy was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.



The latest nonfatal attack left a man wounded Monday morning in Calumet Heights on the South Side.



The 19-year-old was walking about 4:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone approached and fired shots, police said. He was hit in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.



Six men were injured in a single shooting Sunday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.



They were standing on the sidewalk at 11:13 p.m. in the 3700 block of South State Street when someone fired shots from a vehicle, according to police. A 29-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.



Three others  a 26-year-old man shot in the left foot, a 44-year-old man shot in the right leg and a 36-year-old man shot in the right arm  were taken to the same hospital in good condition, according to police. A 48-year-old man was taken to Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right foot. The sixth man, 27, was shot in the right leg and taken to Provident Hospital in good condition.



Earlier that morning, three people were shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.



The shooting happened about 2:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Pulaski Road, according to police. The victims went to Mount Sinai Hospital on their own. A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 26-year-old woman was hit in the backside and a 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. All are in good condition.



On Saturday morning, three more people were wounded in a Longwood Manor shooting on the South Side.



They were shot about 3:45 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Loomis Street, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and went to the University of Chicago Medical Center on his own. He was listed in fair condition. A 30-year-old man was hit in the arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition. The third man, 29, was grazed on the neck and declined medical treatment.



Investigators recovered a handgun in the street near the scene, police said. Further details about the shooting were not available as the victims have been uncooperative with police.



Twelve other people were injured by gunfire throughout the city between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.



Additionally, a 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon with what was initially reported to be a gunshot wound to her hand, police said. However, doctors were unable to determine whether her injury was caused by a gunshot and the incident is no longer being investigated as a shooting.



A Chicago police officer was also shot in the vest early Monday while responding to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue in Austin. The officer returned fire, but the suspect was not hit. The man was taken into custody and the officer was taken to a hospital in good condition.



Last weekend, 85 people were shot across Chicago, 24 of them fatally, in the city's most violent weekend of the year. contribute to this article add comment to discussion