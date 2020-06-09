newswire article commentary global actions & protests | economic justice True/False, Activist Class Identity Struggle Doesn't Exist Because WiPiPo Hijacked It? author: | in a discussion.... somewhere around here recently one of the standard C-Bus trolls asserted that class identity does not exist in activism any more, and -->**Identity Politics** TOOK IT OVER, because the whites continually insisted that 'class' "meant" white people?



I can't recall this (either direct encounter or read someone expounding about it) in my activism experiences of the past 40 years.



I do know, that moronic and deliberately divisive academic exercises such as Intersectionality http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/09/436687.shtml have become prominent in so-called activist circles over the past 15 to 20 years.



Along with corporate sponsorship : what say you contribute to this article add comment to discussion