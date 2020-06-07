COVID COVER-UP Issue #10.5

Understanding the "Two-Talking" Dictionary Key Code Language is Universal as it Crosses All Platforms
of Media, from Politicians, Reporters, to Police, and the Ordinary Man on the Street Interviews.
This Exercise is to Train You to Recognize that You are not part of the Conversation that effects your
lives on a Daily Basis. You are not "Their" Focus, other than the Manipulation of the General Public.
Busting My Ass on a Broken Laptop w/4 missing Keys,Trying to Save Your Fucking C
Please Call those TV Stations, and let them know You do not appreciate Not Being Included in the Conversation. This Omission is Destroying this Country.