newswire article questions united states police / legal Do We Still Care About James Chasse and Fouad Kaady? author: Old Skool Portland Citizen Just Wondering Hey y'all. I lived in PDX over a decade ago, back when the USA wasn't obsessed with cops murdering black people. I was introduced to the police brutality issue after James and Fouad were murdered. I just want to confirm that we don't care about their murders any more because they aren't black. I like to keep with the trends and be stylish so I'm just double checking here on PDX IMC. Can I get a "What, what"?

