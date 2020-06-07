Is it just me or are things getting crazier out there?

resources
contact
about
volunteer
tv news
video
radio
print
questions
images
audio
video
all categories
--------------------
portland metro
oregon & cascadia
united states
global
--------------------
9.11 investigation
actions & protests
alternative media
animal rights
anti-racism
arts and culture
bikes/transportation
community building
corporate dominance
drug war
economic justice
education
election fraud
energy & nuclear
environment
faith & spirituality
forest defense
gender & sexuality
genetic engineering
government
health
homelessness
human & civil rights
imperialism & war
indigenous issues
labor
legacies
media criticism
neighborhood news
police / legal
political theory
prisons & prisoners
social services
sustainability
technology
youth
--------------------
english
espanol
SPECIAL COVERAGE
green scare
katrina aftermath
save the biscuit
no new sprawlmarts
immigration
regions
portland metro
oregon & cascadia
united states
global
topic pages
9.11 investigation
actions & protests
alternative media
animal rights
anti-racism
arts and culture
bikes/transportation
community building
corporate dominance
drug war
economic justice
education
election fraud
energy & nuclear
environment
faith & spirituality
forest defense
gender & sexuality
genetic engineering
government
health
homelessness
human & civil rights
imperialism & war
indigenous issues
labor
legacies
media criticism
neighborhood news
police / legal
political theory
prisons & prisoners
social services
sustainability
technology
youth
genres
announcements
commentary
creative
questions
reporting
reposts
actions
dnc & rnc actions
ftaa miami & soa
wto cancun actions
a21 bush protests
wto sacramento
week of bombing
m20: day x
a22: bush protest
all action pages >>
resources
animal rights
bicycles
coal exports
community rights
education
environment
faith
forest defense
genetic engineering
homelessness
labor
media
nuclear issues
peace+justice
political parties
prisoner support
sexuality
social services
street medics
sustainability
technology
global imc
network:
www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk
Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv
Topics
climate
Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq
Asia
beirut
cyprus
india
(archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine
Caribbean
puerto rico
Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland
Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine
Europe: Northern
sweden
Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal
Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris
Europe:
UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds
(archive)
liverpool
london
manchester
(archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast
Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau
South America
Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu
(archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso
Turtle Island
Appalachia
baltimore
(archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond
Aztlán
las vegas
(archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz
Cascadia
british columbia
(ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver
(ca)
Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester
Great North Woods
boston
hartford
(archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin
Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan
Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans
Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project
why this cities list?
newswire article
announcements
united states
07.Jun.2020 17:49
actions & protests
|
arts and culture
Is it just me or are things getting crazier out there?
author: Joker
This happening in Chicago a few days ago.
The Joker movie has become real we are now living in the Hyperreal but you wouldn't get it anyway so you should just enjoy the show.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgTdFnG20mI
contribute to this article
no, its just you
07.Jun.2020 18:58
|
link
(never mind what's been going on in streets past 2 wks) People have been driven crazy by their corporate-run social media ratmaze, into being "upset" about everything shared by Hashtag.
No one understands or comprehends, that no matter how much they play or perform within the ratmaze of Pepsi-v.-Coke TeamSports 1-vs.-2 Identity Politics, the fiat currency issuing private central banks still own their ass (on up to President Trump hisself who is HNIC for being owned by the Federal Reserve which issues the world's default debt note currency, typed off a computer screen just like your Stimulus check was).
capiche?
contribute to this article
add comment to discussion
No one understands or comprehends, that no matter how much they play or perform within the ratmaze of Pepsi-v.-Coke TeamSports 1-vs.-2 Identity Politics, the fiat currency issuing private central banks still own their ass (on up to President Trump hisself who is HNIC for being owned by the Federal Reserve which issues the world's default debt note currency, typed off a computer screen just like your Stimulus check was).
capiche?