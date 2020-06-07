resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
07.Jun.2020 16:10
corporate dominance | political theory
corporate dominance | political theory

Anarchists Unconcerned With Global Fiat Currency Allocation System Of Central Banks

author: ?
why don't anarachists address this, and why continue to refuse to acknowledge it?

the present global Financialized system has leveraged its tyranny more than sevenfold, since the 1970s, simply through instruments of debt based financialization i.e. not through expansion and control of capital, itself. Total debt levels and deficit spending of the past 30 years has eclipsed that of the past few centuries of Western civilization.

the world Derivatives market is estimated at $260 trillion. Yet, this unseen/out-of-mind vast ocean of Financialized "capital" is precisely from where most of the inequity on Earth currently springs and is enforced.

most of the top 0.1% wealthiest on planet Earth today are not 'capitalists' at all, they and their asset-organizations produce absolutely nothing for the economy of goods-services. They and their wealth is solely and exclusively concerned with making-money-from-money. Nothing at all to do with, and vastly far removed from the economics, means of production which Marx-Engels critiqued in western civilization 2 centuries ago.
the Default global reserve currency is the U.S. dollar currently debt issued by the privately held Federal Reserve bank system.

Global trade in Derivatives, futures and other financial instruments, largely facilitated by un-regulatable and un-traceable 'eurodollar' time dependent deposits (using the dollar denomination favored as reserve currency) is currently propped up by the Federal Reserve which is as we read/speak/type in the midst of the largest Quantitative Easing operation seen in human history, issuing trillions of debt fiat currency notes per month.

Each debt note dollar issued means not only lifetimes of unpayable debt to the citizens' government which issued it but also those citizens' enslavement to the private bank issuers.

when will anarchists critique this vastly unjust, destructive, and increasingly magnified-in-power-exertion system?


 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/04/438464.shtml

