Anarchists Unconcerned With Global Fiat Currency Allocation System Of Central Banks

the Default global reserve currency is the U.S. dollar currently debt issued by the privately held Federal Reserve bank system.
Global trade in Derivatives, futures and other financial instruments, largely facilitated by un-regulatable and un-traceable 'eurodollar' time dependent deposits (using the dollar denomination favored as reserve currency) is currently propped up by the Federal Reserve which is as we read/speak/type in the midst of the largest Quantitative Easing operation seen in human history, issuing trillions of debt fiat currency notes per month.
Each debt note dollar issued means not only lifetimes of unpayable debt to the citizens' government which issued it but also those citizens' enslavement to the private bank issuers.
when will anarchists critique this vastly unjust, destructive, and increasingly magnified-in-power-exertion system?
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/04/438464.shtml