newswire article reporting united states actions & protests Wake up author: FTIL Really. *The Far Right Wants To Turn Minnesota Into A War Zone*

Thom Hartmann Program

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggC53B3Xclk





Trump and his brown shirts need people to riot, spread virus and give the police an excuse to shoot. Trump needs this country trashed to at all achieve this coup he's been working on since day one. We're in the final stages of the Trump coup.



The election is around the corner and he knows he won't survive it. The only way he can hang on to power is to generate enough chaos that he can justify dismantling the laws which protect the elections and the civil rights of the people.



Ironic how it's always the peaceful protests which get terrorized by the police? At the Seattle WTO, the police didn't arrest the people who smashed windows. Instead they gassed and terrorized thousands of peaceful protestors who had peacefully shut down the WTO meeting. The window smashers gave Clinton, the city of Seattle and the police the excuse they needed remove the demonstrators who were blocking the streets. Amazing what happens when the interests of the rich ruling class is at stake!



Look at current events with the big picture in mind. Think about the long term consequences of what happens now. Stupid people have always been the backbone of the right wing take over. This is why the GOP has been assailing the educational system, they need stupid people very badly. Stupid people vote Republican, stupid people deny climate change, stupid people shoot blacks who are jogging and stupid people believe coronavirus doesn't exist.



Even we can be stupid and we need to admit it. We can't progress without being able to critique ourselves. Anyone in this world who blindly follows and doesn't question or think about consequences will be part of the problem instead of part of the solution. Don't be led, lead.



Our would-be masters have played the takeover of our country like a chess game. They are sick bastards and the fate of humanity isn't more than just a chess game to them. They only care about feeding their power lust. Like a chess game they've won against us by thinking several moves ahead of us.



You won't win at chess by reacting and just doing the next thing that seems logical. You can't win in chess unless you are capable of imagining what consequences will occur every time you move a piece. Peace out, think about these things.



"If you don't plan for the future, you can't have one." contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion