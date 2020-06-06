resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting united states 06.Jun.2020 22:29
actions & protests

Wake up

author: FTIL
Really.
*The Far Right Wants To Turn Minnesota Into A War Zone*
Thom Hartmann Program
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggC53B3Xclk


Trump and his brown shirts need people to riot, spread virus and give the police an excuse to shoot. Trump needs this country trashed to at all achieve this coup he's been working on since day one. We're in the final stages of the Trump coup.

The election is around the corner and he knows he won't survive it. The only way he can hang on to power is to generate enough chaos that he can justify dismantling the laws which protect the elections and the civil rights of the people.

Ironic how it's always the peaceful protests which get terrorized by the police? At the Seattle WTO, the police didn't arrest the people who smashed windows. Instead they gassed and terrorized thousands of peaceful protestors who had peacefully shut down the WTO meeting. The window smashers gave Clinton, the city of Seattle and the police the excuse they needed remove the demonstrators who were blocking the streets. Amazing what happens when the interests of the rich ruling class is at stake!

Look at current events with the big picture in mind. Think about the long term consequences of what happens now. Stupid people have always been the backbone of the right wing take over. This is why the GOP has been assailing the educational system, they need stupid people very badly. Stupid people vote Republican, stupid people deny climate change, stupid people shoot blacks who are jogging and stupid people believe coronavirus doesn't exist.

Even we can be stupid and we need to admit it. We can't progress without being able to critique ourselves. Anyone in this world who blindly follows and doesn't question or think about consequences will be part of the problem instead of part of the solution. Don't be led, lead.

Our would-be masters have played the takeover of our country like a chess game. They are sick bastards and the fate of humanity isn't more than just a chess game to them. They only care about feeding their power lust. Like a chess game they've won against us by thinking several moves ahead of us.

You won't win at chess by reacting and just doing the next thing that seems logical. You can't win in chess unless you are capable of imagining what consequences will occur every time you move a piece. Peace out, think about these things.

"If you don't plan for the future, you can't have one."

contribute to this article


DUPLICATE and *already composted* 4 days ago by PDX Indymedia 06.Jun.2020 22:41
> link

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/06/438597.shtml

zzZZZZzzz..... nobody gives a ***K about Thom Hartmann

VIDEO : Rose City Antifa RCA Infiltrated By Project Veritas 06.Jun.2020 22:44
800,000 views and climbing link

>

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLR76_e_koE
and, RCA getting sued by Andy Ngo to the tune of $900,000

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion