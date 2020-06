newswire article creative portland metro actions & protests | arts and culture Riot Riot Riot author: .... This is what is going down on the streets of Portland get into the streets! I have been in the streets of Portland every day since this started and I have been an activist in this city for a while and have never seen anything like this. The cops are now using LRAD sound cannons who knows what tonight's activities will bring get into the streets to find out...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FviPybYaQvE