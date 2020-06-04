newswire article reporting portland metro actions & protests | youth Nobody care about indymedia anymore because they no longer support the streets. author: Working class soldier. The Youth Liberation Front is badass! I support the Youth Liberation Front! They are the most radical organization right now in the streets of Portland supporting the mobilizations that are going on. They should be on the front of Portland Indymedia right now! Journalists should be trying to get there story what happened to the radicals that used to be here? The biggest and most radical uprising is happening in this country and city and nothing on those who are leading it. Here is a pretty good article on them https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2020/06/who-is-the-pnw-youth-liberation-front-at-the-center-of-recent-portland-protests.html



Why must we rely on corporate news to cover them? The Youth Liberation Front is using mostly Facebook and Twitter to organize if Portland Indymedia was relevant at all anymore they would use that. Support the resistance in the streets Portland!



BTW I asked them if they knew about Portland Indymedia and not one of them did.





https://itsgoingdown.org/community-profile-ylf/

https://www.yaktrinews.com/portland-oregon-city-of-protest-reels-from-nightly-chaos/

https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2020/06/who-is-the-pnw-youth-liberation-front-at-the-center-of-recent-portland-protests.html