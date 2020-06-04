newswire article reporting global anti-racism | imperialism & war The Shortwave Report 06/05/20 Listen Globally! e-mail: author: Dan Robertse-mail: outfarpress@saber.net A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan. Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

From GERMANY- Demonstrations in response to the murder of George Floyd have been taken place in many countries of the world. Reports from New Zealand, Australia, Kenya, Berlin, Ireland, Paris, and London. These protests pointed out racist injustice in their own countries as well, and occurred for the most part without violence from demonstrators or police. A DW reporter was shot twice by police in Minneapolis, and more than 9000 protestors have been arrested in the US. A Berlin sociologist speaks to whether these events will be a historical turning point, or whether the elite classes will maintain social inequality. A black American historian who repatriated to Germany responds to recent events in the US.



From CUBA- The Cuban Foreign Minister responded to US state department accusations that his country does not fight terrorism, specifically in Colombia. Political figures in Colombia reject and condemn the arrival of 800 US Army troops, allegedly to fight against drug trafficking. A Peruvian leader said that the US state department list was part of a growing escalation and intervention in Latin America. Iran announced a willingness to send more ships with fuel to Venezuela if requested. Amnesty International revealed how hundreds of American police forces have been receiving training from Israeli police, military, and intelligence services. China has criticized the US for severing ties with the WHO, UNESCO, and the Paris Climate Agreement.



From JAPAN- In Tokyo, Covid-19 infections are increasing but the gradual economic reopening will continue. City officials in Wuhan tested all 10 million residents in 19 days and found no cases with active symptoms. India and countries in South Asia are beginning to ease Covid restrictions even though infections are rising. Experts in Japan are urging using caution with face masks as summer time temperatures rise. In Hong Kong plans are underway to introduce the controversial security legislation, and a ban on gatherings has been extended.



