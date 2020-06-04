resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting global 04.Jun.2020 18:24
anti-racism | imperialism & war

The Shortwave Report 06/05/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200605.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From GERMANY- Demonstrations in response to the murder of George Floyd have been taken place in many countries of the world. Reports from New Zealand, Australia, Kenya, Berlin, Ireland, Paris, and London. These protests pointed out racist injustice in their own countries as well, and occurred for the most part without violence from demonstrators or police. A DW reporter was shot twice by police in Minneapolis, and more than 9000 protestors have been arrested in the US. A Berlin sociologist speaks to whether these events will be a historical turning point, or whether the elite classes will maintain social inequality. A black American historian who repatriated to Germany responds to recent events in the US.

From CUBA- The Cuban Foreign Minister responded to US state department accusations that his country does not fight terrorism, specifically in Colombia. Political figures in Colombia reject and condemn the arrival of 800 US Army troops, allegedly to fight against drug trafficking. A Peruvian leader said that the US state department list was part of a growing escalation and intervention in Latin America. Iran announced a willingness to send more ships with fuel to Venezuela if requested. Amnesty International revealed how hundreds of American police forces have been receiving training from Israeli police, military, and intelligence services. China has criticized the US for severing ties with the WHO, UNESCO, and the Paris Climate Agreement.

From JAPAN- In Tokyo, Covid-19 infections are increasing but the gradual economic reopening will continue. City officials in Wuhan tested all 10 million residents in 19 days and found no cases with active symptoms. India and countries in South Asia are beginning to ease Covid restrictions even though infections are rising. Experts in Japan are urging using caution with face masks as summer time temperatures rise. In Hong Kong plans are underway to introduce the controversial security legislation, and a ban on gatherings has been extended.

The latest Shortwave Report (June 5) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)


BRAND NEW PODCAST (May 2020) about the history of The Shortwave Report on Humboldt Lighthouse with Nathan Hankes-  https://www.thehumboldtlighthouse.com/the-podcast/ep-75-dan-roberts (Interview follows 30 minute Shortwave Report)

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Society is like a stew. If you don't stir it up every once in a while then a layer of scum floats to the top."
-- Edward Abbey

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion