author: den mark, Vancouver WA Surprised that vera katz statue has remained un-graffiti-ed since vera katz helped to militarize Portland's police, i'm surprised that her little statue has remained untouched during protests, while indy store owners have suffered damage. vera brought chief kroeker from corrupt Los Angeles, she sent police to israel to be trained in how that country abuses Palestinian protesters, she was okay with medals given to the two cops who murdered Jose Mejia Poot in a hospital (!), & so on. How do other Portlanders, & former Portlanders like me, view her?