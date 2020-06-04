newswire article reposts portland metro community building | police / legal VIDEO : Rose City Antifa RCA Infiltrated By Project Veritas author: Project Veritas http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLR76_e_koE



Oregon's notoriously secretive Rose City Antifa meets regularly "like a business" to train in weapons and tactics, including eye-gouging, as well as how to engage in violence without getting caught, according to a video released Thursday by Project Veritas.



@Project_Veritas did the near-impossible: They successfully infiltrated America's most notorious antifa group, @RoseCityAntifa in PORTLAND. Project shows the recruitment process & how members are taught to maim.



Adam Rothstein and Nicholas Cifuni are shown on camera in the video. Oregon's notoriously secretive Rose City Antifa meets regularly "like a business" to train in weapons and tactics, including eye-gouging, as well as how to engage in violence without getting caught, according to a video released Thursday by Project Veritas.



@Project_Veritas did the near-impossible: They successfully infiltrated America's most notorious antifa group, @RoseCityAntifa in PORTLAND. Project shows the recruitment process & how members are taught to maim.



Rose City Antifa founder Caroline Victorin has since moved to Sweden with her husband, a dual citizen; the group has a "European connection."



A message at the end of the video said that, "The Project Veritas Undercover Journalist 'retired' from Rose City Antifa some time ago." contribute to this article add comment to discussion