3 Georgia Protesters Threw Molotov Cocktails, Tracked Police Officers' Cars To Their Homes

3 protesters tracked officers to their homes, threw Molotov cocktails at police cars, authorities say



By: Kristen Holloway

Updated: June 4, 2020 - 4:30 AM



GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.  Three protesters are in jail Thursday after being arrested for trying to set police cars on fire with Molotov cocktails.



Police say the vandals tracked those officers down at their homes and tried to torch their cars. Both fires were put out quickly, leaving minor damage to the vehicles.



Ebuka Chike-Morah, 21, Alvin Joseph, 21, and Lakaila Mack, 20, all face multiple charges.



Police said someone called 911 to report a Gwinnett County Police Department car on fire in Duluth some time between 10 p.m. and midnight. The fire was extinguished by the time police arrived.



Later, another 911 caller reported that someone tried to set a police car on fire in Lawrenceville and a dark-colored car fled the scene. A fire started on the ground behind the car and was put out with a fire extinguisher. The car was dented.



Channel 2 Action News coincidentally spoke to one of the suspects during a protest in Gwinnett County last weekend.



"I'm just trying to get the message across," Chike-Morah said during the protest outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall. "We're going to continue walking until we don't feel like walking no more."



That peaceful protest Saturday turned ugly when an officer used his stun gun on a shirtless protester. Officers then took him away.



Chike-Morah told Channel 2 Action News that he wanted to peacefully protest and go home, but a few days later he had other plans.



"They unloaded the bus trying to catch us but I'm not getting got. I can speak for myself. I don't know what they got going on. I'm just trying to go home and go to work tomorrow," Chike-Morah said.



Joseph appeared in court Wednesday night, and the other two are expected in court Thursday.



The suspects face these charges:



Alvin Joseph: Arson 1st Degree - Felony (2 counts), Possession and Manufacturing of Destructive Device - Felony (2 counts), Criminal Trespass - Misdemeanor (2 counts), Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime - Felony (2 counts), Interference with Government Property - Felony (2 counts), Interference with Government Property - Misdemeanor (1 count), and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon - Felony (1 count)



Lakaila Mack: Arson 1st Degree - Felony (2 counts), Possession and Manufacturing of Destructive Device - Felony (2 counts), Criminal Trespass - Misdemeanor (2 counts), Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime - Felony (2 counts), Interference with Government Property - Felony (2 counts)



Ebuka Chike-Morah: Arson 1st Degree - Felony (2 counts), Possession and Manufacturing of Destructive Device - Felony (2 counts), Criminal Trespass - Misdemeanor (2 counts), Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime - Felony (2 counts), Interference with Government Property - Felony (2 counts)