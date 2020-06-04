resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting united states 04.Jun.2020 04:41
actions & protests | anti-racism

JUSTICE FOR JUSTIN HOWELL - SHOT IN BACK OF HEAD

author: Coyote Bruce
Eyewitness: "He was standing. Passively observing. There is no excuse for this." Is this what's in store for witnesses to fascism now? The FBI has been asking detainees if they have any anti-fascist sentiments!
Eyewitness:

Last night I went to downtown Austin to photograph and observe the protests. Towards the end of the night I joined up with a peaceful group at the APD headquarters. I was standing about 40 feet from the line, when out of nowhere Austin PD shot a young man standing next to me in the back of the head. He fell to the ground immediately and was unresponsive. A small group of people rushed him over to a medic station under the overpass. We were fired upon the entire time. There was no warning or order to disperse. There was also no behavior that could have remotely justified this shooting. Eventually he was taken away in an ambulance, along with one of the medics who had tried to assist. (also shot)

There are conflicting reports on if he survived or not. There was a lot of blood, and the medic working on him while we kept the crowds back couldn't find a pulse.

I've been searching all day for any info in this situation, and there is nothing being reported in any of the MSM outlets.
He was standing. Passively observing. There is no excuse for this.

UPDATE:
He's alive, fighting for his life. His name is Justin Howell.
 link to www.thebatt.com

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion