What Happened to Indymedia? What happened to indymedia. it seems like everything radical has gone dormant.



I remember when it started twenty years ago there was a lot of energy going into it but in like a generation the whole thing has shifted. everything has shifted. it doesn't seem like there is much of anything going on anymore. there is lots happening online but it doesn't accomplish anything particularly radical. almost all of the online organizing is filtered through corporate social media sites. i'm just a ranty old bitch but i am trying to understand why the radical movements of the recent 20 years mostly just whithered up and disappeared and it seems like no one even noticed it happened. PIMC back on-line read more>>