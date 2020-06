newswire article reposts united states corporate dominance | economic justice Federal Reserve Now Buying Up Municipal Transit, Airport, Utilities Stocks author: marketreport https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGqO-qZDCpQ



Stock market reaches new highs. 40 million people in America are unemployed. Riots have destroyed hundreds of local small businesses.



Where did the cash in your Stimulus payment come from? Donald Trump?



No - it is debt based fiat currency typed up onto a computer screen by the Federal Reserve. https://steemit.com/bitcoin/@marketreport/must-watch-mannarino-gives-it-to-you-as-straight-as-straight-can-be-wow



MUST WATCH! Mannarino Gives It To You As Straight As Straight Can Be... Wow!

