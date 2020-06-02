resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article announcements united states 02.Jun.2020 18:44
actions & protests | police / legal

Tear Gas ~ riot 'control' agents (as in chemical agents used by the Government) ~ sciences

author: David Thul Kitten
Yes. Publications (books as PDFs) on Riot Control agents in use - like tear 'gas' or sprays.
From Viet Nam era (wowza! that far back!!) to much of the modern chemicals and irritants.

For all the medics, medical aid workers, volunteer First Aid helpers, good souls helping Americans.
here are some clean texts regarding the less-lethal and non-lethal 'stuff' the regime uses on us.

All files are on FOREIGN sovereign lands' servers. None and I mean none of these are in the USA.

1st Amendment Defended Academic Legal Reading and Learning, of course. All on the up and up.
Tear gas, formally known as a lachrymator agent or lachrymator (from the Latin lacrima, meaning "tear"), sometimes colloquially known as mace,[NB 1] is a chemical weapon that causes severe eye and respiratory pain, skin irritation, bleeding, and blindness. In the eye, it stimulates the nerves of the lacrimal gland to produce tears. Common lachrymators include pepper spray (OC gas), PAVA spray (nonivamide), CS gas, CR gas, CN gas (phenacyl chloride), bromoacetone, xylyl bromide, syn-propanethial-S-oxide (from onions), and Mace (a branded mixture), and household vinegar.

Lachrymatory agents are commonly deployed for riot control by law enforcement and military personnel during relatively peaceful times; but not during war times as using tear gas is prohibited by various international treaties.[NB 2] During World War I, increasingly toxic and deadly lachrymatory agents were used.

Tear "gas" generally consists of aerosolized solid or liquid compounds (bromoacetone or xylyl bromide), not gas.[1] Tear gas works by irritating mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, mouth and lungs. It causes crying, sneezing, coughing, difficulty breathing, pain in the eyes, and temporary blindness. With CS gas, symptoms of irritation typically appear after 20 to 60 seconds of exposure[2] and commonly resolve within 30 minutes of leaving (or being removed from) the area.[3] With pepper spray (also called "oleoresin capsicum", capsaicinoid or OC gas), the onset of symptoms, including loss of motor control, is almost immediate.[3] There can be considerable variation in tolerance and response, according to the National Research Council (US) Committee on Toxicology.[4]

The California Poison Control System analyzed 3,671 reports of pepper spray injuries between 2002 and 2011.[5] Severe symptoms requiring medical evaluation were found in 6.8% of people. The most severe injuries to the eyes (54%), respiratory system (32%) and skin (18%). The most severe injuries occurred in law enforcement training, intentionally incapacitating people, and law enforcement (whether of individuals or crowd control).[5]

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>LINKS for you:

 https://rapidgator.net/file/2aa79c182e2c170061e20a4efb6a84b3/Riots_and_Pogroms_by_Paul_R._Brass_(eds.)_(z-lib.org).pdf.html

 https://rapidgator.net/file/6e41f5640264f714b7a000efb5620df2/How_to_Live_Safely_in_a_Dangerous_World_by_Loren_W._Christensen_(z-lib.org).pdf.html

 https://rapidgator.net/file/323bec422023736934d7d93c88970f7f/Chemical_Control_Regulation_of_Incapacitating_Chemical_Agent_Weapons,_Riot_Control_Agents_and_their_Means_of_Delivery_by_Michael_Crowley_(auth.)_(z-lib.org).pdf.html

 https://rapidgator.net/file/02c5437dc14af4b0c72f3331bc766761/Chemical_Warfare_during_the_Vietnam_War_Riot_Control_Agents_in_Combat_by_D._Hank_Ellison_(z-lib.org).pdf.html

 https://rapidgator.net/file/21045ad9fef0cd292a73d83f6438f5aa/Getaway_-_Driving_Techniques_for_Escape_and_Evasion_by_Ronald_George_Ericksen_(z-lib.org).pdf.html

 https://rapidgator.net/file/011503ee7d59c0c7737c6f10bbca0568/Counterintelligence_theory_and_practice_by_Prunckun,_Hank_(z-lib.org).pdf.html

 https://rapidgator.net/file/771dd9f4dc50eca5431fa9e0a1ff4257/Fighting_With_Sticks_by_Nick_Evangelista_(z-lib.org).pdf.html

 https://rapidgator.net/file/8a908736a6299b4081e5252dd2e486e8/UndergroundRailroad.pdf.html

 https://rapidgator.net/file/4dbe45a6dc638a490e1933919cf2f386/Underground_Railroad_by_Jefferson_Mack.pdf.html

 https://rapidgator.net/file/4fe119c681dfae435dce8a636b574b3a/Delivering_police_services_effectively_by_Heyer,_Garth_den_(z-lib.org).pdf.html

 https://rapidgator.net/file/b6ebb4485c5da9b13bbc3a307b936322/Police_Response_To_Riots_Case_Studies_From_France,_London,_Ferguson,_And_Baltimore_by_Garth_den_Heyer_(z-lib.org).pdf.html

 https://rapidgator.net/file/84c64fd4ef11467774b4a4399c88b091/The_Other_Special_Relationship_Race,_Rights,_and_Riots_in_Britain_and_the_United_States_by_Robin_D._G._Kelley,_Stephen_Tuck_(auth.)_(z-lib.org).pdf.html

