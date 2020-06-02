The Evil Regime has deployed and is obviously now deploying hundreds or thousands of these

|
MOST hoisted on flags , hosted on servers WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY OUTSIDE THE USA's false or practical or imagined jurisdiction. Books only. No software, no programs. Just books to read and prevent a pogrom from running you over criminally and thuggishly by USA.
I am McLovin' that soveriegnty and "rule of Law" the elites are always excusing away their status-quo with. Woo hoo! Uploads away.
Files and their systems are different everywhere. These are PDFs
http://www.mediafire.com/file/q92mrf03hn87mf2/RiotCars.pdf/file
https://www.mediafire.com/file/lhczz9ygpow0lxv/DavidsToolKit.pdf/file
Below are all on non-5 eyes surveillance state servers (larger planet)
https://rapidgator.net/file/bfede13eb074ff5ef131fea8c0cb5d38/DavidsToolKit.pdf.html
