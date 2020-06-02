newswire article announcements global imperialism & war | media criticism 2020 Hindsight - "Stop the Covid -19 Lie! Challenge!" e-mail: author: Tracy Mapese-mail: news1st@hotmail.om These are the Top 25 Television Broadcast Markets. Please Contact Them and Ask Why? They Will Not Tell You Story How the Media has been Infiltrated by Criminal Elements that have put Felons and Prostitutes in Every Significant News Media Outlet, All with the Express Knowledge of the FBI, Homeland Security and the Department of Justice and the Secret Service. From the Big House to the White House.



There are 25 Top TV Markets Targeted in this List. Call Who You Can, When You Can. This Should Be A Top Priority Event for All Americans. They Are Making You Wear Covid Mask Like An Unexplained International GAG Order to Hide this Criminal Activity.



Call Their Sales Offices, Make Appointments, Ask Why? - Tie Them Up Until They Can No Longer Conduct Business, or They Tell the Story.



Thank You! ...Tracy Mapes Television Broadcast Market #1 New York NY



WCBS Channel 2 New York

Switchboard: 212-975-4321

Newsdesk: Call 212-975-5867

Advertising: Call 212-975-2989



-------------



WNBC Channel 4 New York

Main: 212-664-4444

Newsdesk: 866-639-7244



-------------



WABC Channel 7 New York

Main:

Newsdesk: 212-456-3173



Jon Camera

General Sales Manager

WABC-TV

7 Lincoln Square

New York, NY 10023

Phone: 917-260-7301



Alyson Rozner

Vice President-Marketing

WABC-TV

7 Lincoln Square

New York, NY 10023

Phone: 917-260-7304



Janine DiCarlo

Vice President-Marketing

WABC-TV

7 Lincoln Square

New York, NY 10023

Phone: 917-260-7303



Dan Donovan

Vice President National Sales Manager

WABC-TV

7 Lincoln Square

New York, NY 10023

Phone: 917-260-7305



Matt Renaghan

Vice President Local Sales Manager

WABC-TV

7 Lincoln Square

New York, NY 10023

Phone: 917-260-7302



-------------



WNYW Channel 5 New York



Newsdesk: 212-452-3808



Advertising:



Nick Gardner - VP/Director of Sales Nicholas.Gardner@FOXTV.COM 212-452-3933



Rita Marcocci - VP/GSM Rita.Marcocci@FOXTV.COM 212-452-3931



Rita Leong - Digital Sales Manager Rita.Leong@FOXTV.COM 212-452-3963



-------------



WPIX 11 News Desk: 212-210-2411 dkahn@tribune.com



____________________________________



Print Media



New York Post - Assignment Desk:212-930-8500 dgreenfield@nypost.com



-------------



New York Post - Metro Desk: 212-930-8500 mgotthelf@nypost.com



-------------



New York Times Metro Desk: 212-556-1533 wjamieson@nytimes.com

metrodesk@gmail.com



-------------



Daily News - Assignment Desk:212-210-1585 news@nydailynews.com



-------------



Wall Street Journal Newsdesk:212-416-2500 nywireroom@dowjones.com

liza.fleisher@wsj.com



-------------



NY1 News Desk: 212-379-3456 desk@ny1.com



NY1 Noticias - News Desk: 212-379-3311 noticias@ny1noticias.com



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #2 Los Angeles



KABC Channel 7 Los Angeles

Main Line: 818-863-7777

Newsdesk: 877-777-6397



Advertise on ABC7

Fran Viesti

Local Sales Manager

500 Circle Seven Drive

Glendale, CA 91201

818-863-7815



Tom Levee

Local Sales Manager

500 Circle Seven Drive

Glendale, CA 91201

818-863-7821



National TV Sales

Sagi Ventura

National Sales Manager

500 Circle Seven Drive

Glendale, CA 91201

(818) 863-7865



-------------



KCBS Channel 2 Los Angeles

CBS Studio City Broadcast Center

4200 Radford Avenue

Studio City, CA 91604

Main: (818) 655-2000

Newsdesk: (818) 655-2290



-------------



KNBC Channel 4 Los Angeles - KNBC

100 Universal City Plaza, Bldg 2120

Universal City, CA 91608

Newsdesk: 818-684-4321



-------------



KTLA-TV Channel 5

5800 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Phone numbers

Main: 323-460-5500

Newsdesk: 323-460-5503

FAX: 323-460-5333

Sales: 323-460-5994



--------------



KTTV - FOX Channel 11

Newsdesk: 310-584-2029

FAX 310-584-2023



_______________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #3 Chicago IL



WBBM CBS Channel 2 Chicago

Newsdesk: 312-899-2222 or

email us directly at cbschicagotips@cbs.com



------------



WMAQ-TV NBC Channel 5 Chicago

454 North Columbus Drive

Chicago, IL 60611

Main Number: (312) 836-5555

News Tips: (800) 245-6397



------------



WLS-TV, ABC Channel 7 Chicago

190 North State Street

Chicago, Illinois 60601

Main: (312) 750-7777

BREAKING NEWS: (312) 750-7070

BREAKING NEWS: (312) 750-7070



------------



WFLD FOX Channel 32 Chicago

205 N. Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL 60601



MAIN LINE: (312) 565-5532

NEWS ROOM: (312) 565-5533



WEB SITE:

www.fox32chicago.com



______________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #4 Philadelphia PA



KYW-TV CBS Channel 3 Philadelphia

Newsroom

215-977-5333 (News)

215-233-3333 (Tips Only)

800-223-8477 (Toll-free)

215-977-5658 (Fax)



Programming

215-977-5310 I View TV Program Guide



Advertise With Us

Contact Roy Coddington 215-977-5841 /

rcoddington@cbsphilly.com



Our Mailing Address

CBS 3

1555 Hamilton Street

Philadelphia, PA 19130



--------------



WPVI-TV ABC Channel 6, Philadelphia

4100 City Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Tom Davis, News Director

Main:(215) 878-9700 #21

NewsTip Line:(866) 639-7749

Website www.6abc.com

Email - wpvi-tv.newsdesk@abc.com



-------------



WCAU NBC Channel 10 Philadelphia

10 Monument Road

Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

Anzio Williams, VP of News

Main:(610) 668-5705

Newsdesk:(610) 668-5705

Email - wcaudesk@nbcuni.com

Website www.nbcphiladelphia.com



-------------



WXTF FOX Channel 29 Philadelphia

330 Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Jim Driscoll, News Director

Phone (215) 982-5500

Fox Tip Line (800) 220-6397 or

Website www.fox29.com

E-mail - fox29.newsdesk@foxtv.com



--------------



Print Media - Philadelphia, PA



The Philadelphia Inquirer

John Martin, City Editor

jmartin@phillynews.com

News (215) 854-4500

City Desk: (215) 854-2771

Breaking News: (215) 854-2443

Website www.philly.com



--------------



The Ambler Gazette

307 Derstine Ave.

Lansdowne, PA 19446

Tom Celona, News Editor

tcelona@montgomerynews.com

Letters: gazette@montgomerynews.com

editorial@montgomerynews.com

Phone (215) 542-0200



--------------



The Daily Local News

390 Eagleview Blvd.

Exton, PA 19341

Editor: Fran Maye

Email and letters: Go to

www.dailylocal.com/contact

Phone (484) 401-4537



--------------



NATIONAL MEDIA

Associated Press

1835 Market St. Suite 1700

Philadelphia, PA. 19103

Phone: 215-561-1133

Editorial Phone: 215-561-1133

Larry Rosenthal, News Editor

lrosenthal@ap.org

phillyap@ap.org



--------------



Philadelphia Weekly Press

218 S. 45th St

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Bob Christian, News Editor

Editor@pressreview.net

Phone (215) 222-2846

Fax (215) 222-2378



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #5 Dallas TX



KDFW FOX Channel 4 Dallas/Fort Worth

400 N. Griffin Street

Dallas, Texas 75202

News Departments

Investigations: 214-720-3375 |

Consumer: 214-720-3361 |



-------------



WFAA-TV ABC Channel 8 Dallas/Fort Worth

606 Young St

Dallas, TX 75202

Main: 214-748-9631

Newsdesk: 214-977-6240



-------------



KTVT CBS Channel 11 Dallas/Fort Worth

Main: 817-451-1111

Newsdesk: 817-496-7711

Email is cbs11@ktvt.com



-------------



KXAS-TV NBC Channel 5 Dallas/Fort Worth

Address: 4805 Amon Carter Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Phone 800-232-5927 800-654-5927



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #6 SanFracisco



KGO-TV ABC Channel 7 San Francisco

900 Front Street

San Francisco, CA 94111

Main Line: (415) 954-7777

Breaking News Tips: (877) 222-7777

Email ABC7 Newsroom

Contact the ABC7 News team



--------------



KPIX CBS Channel 5 San Francisco/Oakland

855 Battery St.

San Francisco, CA 94111

Front Desk: 415-362-5550

Consumer Watch:(888) 5-HELPS-U / 888-543-5778

Job Hotline: (415) 765-8609

Comment Line: (415) 765-8622

Personal Appearances: (415) 362-5550 ext. 3013



Email Us:

President/GM - Kevin Walsh kpwalsh@cbs.com

News Assignment Desk: newsdesk@kpix.com

News Director: Mark Neerman: mneerman@cbs.com



Director of Sales - Deidra Lieberman: dlieberman@cbs.com



Tips For KPIX 5 Investigates - Send us your story tips and we'll follow up.



--------------



KNTV NBC Channel 11 San Jose

2450 North First Street

San Jose, CA 95131

Main: 408-432-6221

Investigative Tips: 888-996-8477

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/send-feedback



--------------



KRON Channel 4 San Francisco

900 Front Street, 3rd Floor

San Francisco, CA 94111

Main: 415-441-4444

Newsdesk: (415) 561-8905

E-Mail: assignmentdesk@kron.com



--------------



KTVU Fox Channel 2

2 Jack London Sq, Oakland, CA 94607

MAIN LINE: (510) 834-1212

NEWSROOM: (510) 874-0242

WEBSITE: www.ktvu.com



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #7Washington-DC



WJLA ABC Channel 7 Washington DC/Virginia

1100 Wilson Blvd.

Arlington, VA 22209

MAIN PHONE:703.236.9552

GENERAL MANAGER:703.236.9552

NEWS DIRECTOR:703.236.9555

NEWS TIPLINE:703.236.9480



-------------



WUSA CBS Channel 9 Washington DC

4100 Wisconsin Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20016

Main:(202) 895-5999

News desk: 202-895-5588

E-Mail: wusa-assignmentdesk@wusa9.com



-------------



WRC-TV4 NBC Channel 4 Washington DC

4001 Nebraska Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20016

News Desk: 202-885-4111

www.nbcwashington.com



-------------



WTTG-FOX Channel 5 Washington DC

5151 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20016

202-244-5151

Newsroom: 202-895-3000

E-Mail: fox5tips@foxtv.com

Website: www.fox5dc.com



-------------



Telemundo

202-885-4470

www.telemundo.com



-------------



Univision

Sara Suarez, News Director

202-522-8640, ext. 643

ssuarez@entravision.com

noticiasya.com/washington-dc



_____________



Washington DC Print Media



Arlington Sun-Gazette

131 Broad St. E., Falls Church, 22046

Suite #202

www.insidenova.com

Arlington editor: Scott McCaffrey, 703-738-2532,

smccaffrey@sungazette.net



-------------



El Tiempo Latino

1916 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 204

Arlington, VA 22201

www.eltiempolatino.com

Executive Editor: Rafael Ulloa rafaelu@elplaneta.com



-------------



Washington Business Journal

Michael Neibauer, 703-258-0835, mneibauer@bizjournals.com



-------------



Washington Post

1301 K St., N.W.

Washington, DC 20071

202-334-6000

www.washingtonpost.com



Washington Post: Alexandria/Arlington Bureau

526 King Street, Suite 515

Alexandria, VA 22314

703-518-3000

Arlington reporter: Patricia Sullivan, sullivanp@washpost.com



_______________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #8 Houston TX



KTRK TV ABC Channel 13 Houston

3310 Bissonnet

Houston, TX 77005

Main: 713-666-0713

Newsdesk: 713-669-1313

Adertising: (713) 663-4664



-------------



KHOU CBS Channel 11 Houston

5718 Westheimer Rd

Houston, Texas 77057

Downtown

KHOU 11 Avenida Studio

1001 Avenida De Las America

Breaking News Tip: (713) 521-4388

KHOU 11 Investigates: (713) 521-HELP

Reception Desk: (713) 526-1111



--------------



KPRC NBC Channel 2 Houston

8181 Southwest Freeway Houston, Texas 77074

Main KPRC 2 phone number 713-222-2222

News Tip: 713-222-NEWS-(713-222-6397)

Newsroom: 713-778-4910

Fax Number: 713-771-4930

KPRC 2 Investigates: 713-223-TIPS (713-223-8477)



-------------



KRIV FOX Channel 26 Houston

4261 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77027

Main: (713) 479-2600

Newsdesk: (713) 479-2801

Fax: (713) 479-2859



-------------



KXLN-DT Univision Channel 45 ROSENBERG, TX

5100 Southwest Freeway

Houston,TX 77056

Main: 713-965-2603

Newsdesk: (713) 662-4545



-------------



KTMD-TV Telemondo Channel 47 Galveston, TX

1235 North Lp W

Ste 125

Houston, TX 77008

Main:713-243-7848 [phone]

713-782-5575 [fax]



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #9 Boston MA



WCVB-TV ABC Channel 5 Boston

5 TV Place

Needham, MA 02494

Programming Director: Ro Dooley Webster

781-433-4008 [phone]

781-433-4020 [fax]



-------------



WBZ-TV CBS Channel 4 Boston

1170 Soldiers Field Road

Boston, MA 02134

Main: 617-787-7000



-------------



WBTS-CD NBC Channel 15

Keith Barbaria

Vice President, Technology

189 B Street

Needham, MA 02404

Main: 617-630-4290



--------------



WFXT FOX Channel 25 Boston

25 Fox Drive

Needham,MA 02027

Main: 781-467-2525



--------------



_________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #10 Atlanta GA



WSB-TV ABC Channel 2

1601 West Peachtree St.

NE-Atlanta, GA 30309

Main: 404-897-7000

Newsroom: 404-897-6276

News Tips: newstip@wsbtv.com



-------------



WGCL-TV, CBS Channel 46

425 14th St NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Main: 404-325-4646

News Desk: 404-327-3200

Fax: (404) 327-3004



-------------



WXIA-TV NBC Channel 11

1 Monroe Pl NE Atlanta, GA

Main: 404-892-1611

FAX (newsroom): 404-881-0675

Text us your questions, photos, and videos: 404-885-7600



-------------



WAGA-TV FOX Channel 5

1551 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Main: (404) 875-5555

Newsroom: (404) 898-0100

Send us a news tip: newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com



--------------



WUVG-TV Univision Channel 34

3350 Peachtree Road NE

Atlanta GA 30326

Main:(404) 926-2300



--------------



WPXA-TV Telemundo Channel 14

200 North Cobb Parkway

Suite 110

Marietta GA 30062

Main: 800-821-0975



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #11 Phoenix AZ



KNXV-TV ABC Channel 15

515 North 44th Street

Phoenix, Arizona 85008

Phone Numbers:

Front Desk: (602) 273-1500

Fax Number: (602) 685-6363



-------------



KPHO-TV CBS Channel 5

5555 N. 7th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85013

(602) 207-3333

(602) 207-3308 (fax)



-------------



KPNX NBC Channel 12

200 E. Van Buren

Phoenix AZ 85004

Phone 602-444-1221

Website www.12news.com



-------------



KSAZ-TV FOX Channel 10

511 W. Adams Street

Phoenix, AZ 85003

MAIN LINE: (602) 257-1234

NEWS ROOM: (602) 262-5109

WEB SITES:

www.fox10phoenix.com

www.fox10xtra.com



-------------



KTVW-DT Univision Channel 33

6006 South 30th Street

Phoenix,AZ 85042

Main: 602-232-3505



-------------



KTAZ Telemundo Channel 39

4625 S 33rd Pl

Phoenix Arizona 85040

Andrea Ospina, News Director

Phone (602) 648-3900



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #12 Tampa FL



WFTS-TV ABC UHF Channel 17

4045 N. Himes Avenue

Tampa, Florida 33607

News Director: Sarah Moore

Phone: (813) 354-2828

Fax: (813) 873-2828

Toll-free: 877-833-2828

News Tip or Story Idea: 1-866-428-NEWS (6397)

email: NewsTips@wfts.com



--------------



WTSP CBS Channel 10

11450 Gandy Blvd,

St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Main Switchboard: 727-577-1010

News tips@wtsp.com, or

Voicemail: (727) 577-TIPS.



-------------



WFLA-TV NBC Channel 8

P.O. Box 1410 Tampa, FL 33601

Main:(813) 228-8888

Newsroom:(813) 221-5788

Sales and administration:

(813) 225-2720



-------------



WTVT FOX Virtual Channel 13 (VHF digital Channel 12)

3213 West Kennedy Blvd.

Tampa, Florida 33609

Switchboard: 813-876-1313

News tip: 813-870-9630

News fax: 813-871-3135

Advertising:

Sales Manager: Monique.Adams@foxtv.com

Local Sales Manager: Joe.Powers@foxtv.com



-------------



WVEA-TV Univision Channel 50 (UHF digital channel 20)

2610 W Hillsborough Ave

Tampa, FL 33614

Main: (813) 872-6262



-------------



WRMD-CD Telemundo Channel 49

Website http://www.holaciudad.com/tampa/telemundo



-------------



_________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #13 Seattle WA



KOMO-TV ABC Channel 4 (UHF Digital Channel 30)

Suite 370

140 4th Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98109

MAIN PHONE: 206.404.4000

MAIN FAX: 206.706.2603

NEWS TIPLINE: 1 877.397.5666

NEWS DIRECTOR: 206.404.4000

GENERAL SALES: 206.404.4446

GENERAL MANAGER: 206.404.4000

KOMO TV NEWSROOM: 206.404.4145



-------------



KIRO-TV CBS Channel 7 (UHF Digital Channel 23)

2807 Third Avenue

Seattle, WA 98121

Main: (206) 728-7777

Newsdesk: 206-728-8308.



-------------



KING-TV NBC Channel 5 (UHF digital channel 25)

KING 5 Television

1501 1st Ave. South

Suite 300

Seattle, WA 98134

Main: 206-448-5555

Newsdesk: 206-448-3850



-------------



KCPQ FOX Channel 13

Q13 FOX & JOEtv

1813 Westlake Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98109

Main station line: 206-674-1313

Q13 News tip line: 206-674-1305



-------------



KUNS-TV Univision Channel 51 (UHF digital channel 24)

KUNS-TV

140 4th Ave. N. Suite 340

Seattle, WA 98109

MAIN PHONE: 206,404.6684

NEWS DIRECTOR: 206,404.4199

GENERAL SALES: 206,404.5867

GENERAL MANAGER: 206,404,4000

NEWS: 206,404.6684



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #14 Detroit MI



WXYZ-TV ABC Channel 7 (UHF Digital Channel 25)

WXYZ Channel 7

20777 W. Ten Mile Rd.

Southfield, Michigan 48075

Main Telephone: 248-827-7777

Breaking News Hotline: 248-827-9407

Breaking News Email: news@wxyz.com

Toll-Free Line: 1-800-825-0770

News Investigators: 248-827-9252

Call For Action: 248-827-3362



News Questions and Feedback: 248-827-9457

Advertising, Sales and Marketing: 248-827-9206



-------------



WWJ-TV, CBS Channel 62 (UHF Digital Channel 21)

Contact CBS 62

26905 West 11 Mile Road

Southfield, MI 48033

248-355-7000



-------------



WDIV-TV NBC Channel 4 (UHF Digital Channel 32)

WDIV-TV / ClickOnDetroit

550 W. Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, MI, 48226

WDIV-TV main number: (313) 222-0444

WDIV newsroom: (313) 222-0500



-------------



WJBKFOX Channel 2 (VHF Digital Channel 7)

P.O. Box 2000

16550 West Nine Mile Road

Southfield, MI 48037-2000

Newsdesk: (248) 557-2000

E-Mail: fox2newsdesk@foxtv.com



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #15Minneapolis

MN



KSTP-TV ABC Channel 5 (UHF Digital Channel 35)

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS/KSTP-TV

3415 University Ave.

Saint Paul, MN 55114-2099

Switchboard: (651) 646-5555

Newsroom: (612) 5TV-NEWS (612-588-6397)

Newsroom fax: (651) 642-4409



-------------



WCCO-TV CBS Channel 4 (UHF Digital Channel 32)

WCCO-TV

90 S. 11th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Main Number: (612) 339-4444

Breaking News: (612) 330-2502

Fax: (612) 330-2767



-------------



KARE NBC Channel 11

KARE 11

8811 Olson Memorial Hwy.

Minneapolis, MN 55427

Main desk: (763) 546-1111

News desk: (763) 797-7215



-------------



KMSP-TV FOX Channel 9

Main: 952-944-9999

News Tip E-mail: fox9news@foxtv.com

Advertise with FOX 9

On-Air Advertising, call 952-946-5696 or

email jason.sirek@foxtv.com



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #16 Maimi FL



WPLG ABC Channel 10

3401 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Main: 954-364-2500

E-mail at newsdesk@wplg.com



-------------



WFOR-TV CBS Channel 4 (UHF Digital Channel 22)

8900 NW 18th Terrace

Doral, Florida 33172

Newsroom

Miami-Dade (305) 639-4500

Broward (954) 463-6397

E-Mail: wfornews@cbs.com

Fax: 305 477-3040

Web Desk: (305) 639-4641

Web Desk E-Mail: CBSMiami@cbs.com



-------------



WTVJ NBC Channel 6(UHF Digital Channel 31)

15000 SW 27th Street

Miramar, FL 33027

Main: 954-622-6000

News: 954-622-6111



-------------



WSVN FOX Channel 7 (VHF Digital Channel 9)

1401 79th Street Causeway

Miami FL 33141

Main: 305-795-2623

Website www.wsvn.com



-------------



WLTV-DT Univision Channel 23

8551 NW 30th Terrace

Doral,FL 33122

305-487-5550

noticias23@univision.net.



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #17 Denver CO



KMGH-TV ABC Channel 7

123 E. Speer Blvd.

Denver, CO 80203-3417

Main: 303-832-7777

Newsdesk: 303-832-0200

News tips:

newstips@thedenverchannel.com



-------------



KCNC-TV CBS Channel 4 (UHF Digital Channel 35)

1044 Lincoln Street

Denver, CO 80203

Main: (303) 861-4444

Newsdesk: (303) 830-6464.

Comments: (303) 830-6449.



-------------



KUSA NBC Channel 9

9NEWS

500 E Speer Blvd

Denver, CO 80203-4187

Main: 303.871.9999

Newsdesk: 303.871.1491

Newsroom: 303.871.1491

Newsroom FAX: 303.698.4700

Sales: 303.871.1726



-------------



KDVR FOX Channel 31, Channel 2(UHF digital channel 36)

100 East Speer Blvd.

Denver, Colorado 80203

Main line: 303-595-3131

Tip line: 303-566-7575

Newsroom: 303-566-7600



-------------



KCEC Univision Channel 14 (UHF digital channel 32)

Colorado CO 80204

Contact Phone: 303-318-6242



-------------



KDEN-TV Telemundo Channel 25 (UHF digital channel 29)

4100 E. Dry Creek Road

Centennial, CO 80122

Contact Phone: 720-897-9025

Website www.telemundodenver.com



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #18 Orlando FL



WFTV ABC Channel 9 (UHF digital channel 35

c/o WFTV News Department

490 E. South Street

Orlando, Florida 32801

Newsroom at 407-822-8330

Email address news@wftv.com



-------------



WKMG-TV CBS Channel 6 (UHF digital channel 26)

WKMG-TV News 6

4466 N. John Young Parkway

Orlando, FL 32804

Main: 407-521-1200

Newsdesk: 407-521-1323

News tip: 407-445-1404



-------------



WESH NBC Channel 2 (VHF digital channel 11)

Call 407-645-2222

E-Mail webstaff@wesh.com.



-------------



WOFL FOX Channel 35 (UHF digital channel 33)

35 Skyline Drive

Lake Mary, FL 32746

MAIN LINE: (407) 644-3535

NEWS ROOM: (407) 741-5027

WEB SITE: www.fox35orlando.com



-------------



WRCF-CD Univision Channel 29 (UHF Digital Channel 16)

3010 Dill Road

Bithlo,FL 32820

Main: 855-488-2929



-------------



WTMO-CD Telemundo Channel 31

1650 Sand Lake Rd.

Suite 340

Orlando,FL 32809

Main: 407-888-2288

Fax: 407-888-3486



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #19 Cleveland

OH



WEWS-TV ABC Channel 5 (UHF digital channel 15)

3001 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44115

Main Telephone: 216-431-5555

News Tips: 216-431-3700

Email: newsdesk@wews.com



-------------



WOIO CBS Channel 19 (VHF digital channel 10)

1717 E. 12th Street

Cleveland, OH 44114

Front Desk: 216-771-1943 or (800) 929-0132

Sales: 216-367-7216

Marketing: 216-367-7111

Digital: 216-367-7300

Tipline: 877-929-1943

Email: 19tips@woio.com



-------------



WKYC NBC Channel 3 (UHF digital channel 19)

WKYC-TV

1333 Lakeside Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44114

Main: (216) 344-3333



-------------



WJW FOX Channel 8

5800 Dick Goddard Way (South Marginal Road) Cleveland, OH 44103

Newsdesk (216)432-4240

Fax: (216)391-9559



-------------



WQHS-DT Univision Channel 61 (UHF digital channel 36)

2861 W Ridgewood Dr, Parma, OH 44134-4336

Phone: 440-253-3061

Fax: 440-888-7023

Website: www.univision.com



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #20 Sacramento



KXTV ABC Channel 10

P.O. Box 10

Sacramento, CA 95812

400 Broadway

Sacramento, CA 95818

Phone: (916) 441-2345

Newsroom: (916) 321-3300

Newsroom Fax: (916) 447-6107

Administration: (916) 441-3054

News Director: Stacey Owen

Assignment Editor: Jennifer Weiss

Promotions & Events: Jodie Mitchell



-------------



KOVR Channel 13 - CBS

2713 KOVR Drive

West Sacramento, CA 95605

Phone: (916) 374-1313

Newsroom: (916) 374-1301

Newsroom Fax: (916) 374-1304

Administration: (916) 373-1253

Website: www.kovr13.com

News Director: Steve Charlier

Assignment Editor: Marvin Simmons



-------------



KCRA NBC Channel 3

3 Television Circle

Sacramento, CA 95814-0794

Phone: (916) 444-7300

Newsroom: (916) 444-7316

Fax: (916) 325-3731

Website: www.thekcrachannel.com

Newsroom Fax: (916) 441-4050

News Director: Jim Stimpson

Assignment Editor: Jim Jakobs



-------------



KTXL FOX Channel 40

4655 Fruitridge Road

Sacramento, CA 95820

Phone: (916) 454-4422

News Room Fax: (916) 739-0559

Administration: (916) 739-1079



-------------



KMAX Channel 31 - UPN Independent

2713 KOVR Drive

West Sacramento, CA 95605

Phone: (916) 374-1313

Newsroom: (916) 921-3019

Newsroom Fax: (916) 921-3050

Administration: (916) 920-1078

Website: www.upn.com

News Director: Brent Baader



-------------



KUVS Univision Channel 19

1710 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA 95815

Phone: (916) 614-1900

Newsroom Fax: (916) 614-1906



-------------



KCSO-LD Telemundo Channel 33 (VHF digital channel 3)

500 Media Place Sacramento CA 95815

Main: (916) 696-7299



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #21 Charlotte NC



WSOC-TV ABC Channel 9 (UHF digital channel 19)

1901 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28206

Main: 704-338-9999

Newsroom: 704-335-4871 (Newsroom)

Email assignment@wsoc-tv.com



-------------



WBTV CBS Channel 3 (UHF digital channel 23)

1 Julian Price Place Charlotte, NC 28208

Main: 704-374-3500, ext 1

Newsdesk: 704-374-3691

General Manager: Attn: General Manager

Television Sales: (704) 374-3557



-------------



WCNC-TV NBC Channel 36 (UHF digital channel 22)

NBC Charlotte

1001 Wood Ridge Center Drive

Charlotte, NC 28217

Main phone number: 704-329-3636

News Tips: 704-329-3600

Sales: 704-329-3686



-------------



WJZY FOX Channel 46 (UHF digital channel 25)

3501 Performance Road

Charlotte, NC 28214

newsdesk: (704) 944-3300

E-Mail: newstips@fox46.com



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #22 Portland OR



KATU ABC Channel 2 (UHF digital channel 24)

2153 NE Sandy Boulevard

Portland, Oregon, 97232

MAIN PHONE: 503.231.4222

NEWS TIPLINE: 503.231.4264

NEWS DIRECTOR: 503.231.4222

GENERAL SALES: 503.231.4200

GENERAL MANAGER: 503.231.4222



-------------



KOIN CBS Channel 6 (UHF digital channel 25)

222 SW Columbia St. Suite #102 Portland, OR 97201

Main: 503.464.0600

Fax: 503.464.0806



------------



KGW NBC Channel 8

1501 SW Jefferson Street

Portland, OR 97201

Main: 503-226-5000



-------------



KPTV FOX Channel 12

14975 NW Greenbrier Parkway

Beaverton, OR 97006-5731

Main: 866-906-1249

Fax: 503-548-6920

News Hotline: 503-548-6550

News Fax: 503-548-6920

kptvnews@kptv.com



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #23 St.Louis



KDNL-TV ABC Channel 30 (UHF digital channel 31)

1215 Cole Street

St. Louis, MO 63106

MAIN PHONE: 314.436.3030

MAIN FAX: 314.361.7043

NEWS TIPLINE: 314.259.5725

NEWS DIRECTOR: 314.259.5755

GENERAL SALES: 314.259.5756

GENERAL MANAGER: 314.259.5727



-------------



KMOV CBS Channel 4 (UHF digital channel 24)

One Memorial Drive

St. Louis, Missouri 63102

Main Switchboard: 314-621-4444

News: 314-444-6333

Newsdesk: (314) 444-6333

Fax: (314) 621-4775

News 4 Investigates:

Tips: 314-444-3344

E-Mail: investigates@kmov.com



-------------



KSDK NBC Channel 5 (UHF digital channel 35)

1000 Market Street

St. Louis, MO 63101

Main: 314-421-5055

5 On Your Side Phone: 314-444-5125

NewsTips: 314-444-5125

Community: 314-444-5124



-------------



KTVI FOX Channel 2 (UHF digital channel 33)

5915 Berthold Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63110

Main: (314) 544-5884



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #24 Pittsburgh PA



WTAE ABC Channel 4

400 Ardmore Blvd.

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15221

News: 412-244-4444

E-Mail: newsteam@wtae.com.



-------------



KDKA CBS Channel 2

420 Fort Duquesne Blvd.

Suite 100

Pittsburgh,PA 15222

Main: 4125752200

News: 412-575-2245

NewsDesk@KDKA.com.

Feedback: feedback@kdka.com.



-------------



WPXI NBC Channel 11

4145 Evergreen Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15214

Main: call (412) 237-1100



-------------



WPGH FOX Channel 53

750 Ivory Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15214

MAIN PHONE: 412.931.5300

MAIN FAX: 412.931.4284

GENERAL SALES: 412.931.8020



________________________________________



Television Broadcast Market #25 Indianapolis IN



WRTV ABC Channel 6 (UHF digital channel 25)

News Tips: 317-269-1440

Email: wrtvnews@sripps.com

News Director: Terri Cope-Walton



-------------



WTTV CBS Channel 4 (UHF digital channel 27)

6910 Network Place

Indianapolis, IN 46278

317-632-5900

news4@cbs4indy.com



-------------



WTHR NBC Channel 13

WTHR 1000 N. Meridian St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Main: 317-636-1313

Email: newsdesk@wthr.com



-------------



WXIN FOX Channel 59 (UHF digital channel 22)

6910 Network Place

Indianapolis, IN 46278

Main: 317-632-5900

fox59news@fox59.com



-------------



WISH-TV Channel 8 (VHF digital channel 9)

1950 N. Meridian St.,

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Main Phone: 317-923-8888

News Hotline: 317-248-NEWS (6397)

Fax - News: 317-931-2242

Email: newsdesk@wishtv.com

TV Sales: 317-704-8715

Fax - Sales: 317-926-1144

WISHTV.com Sales: 317-956-8591



________________________________________



END TOP 25 BROADCAST TV STATIONS contribute to this article add comment to discussion