newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia actions & protests | anti-racism Boise, ID Armed white guys at counterprotest discuss positions on parking garage author: antifa america Shortly after the gunshot at the George FLoyd protest in Boise Idaho, these guys came up to the counterprotest area and discussed their position on top of nearby parking structure. booger boys Shortly after the gunshot at the George FLoyd protest in Boise Idaho, these guys came up to the counterprotest area and discussed their position on top of nearby parking structure. contribute to this article add comment to discussion