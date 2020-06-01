Black cop suspended, white cops get away with murder
author: alza miento
Black Baltimore cop is suspended after knocking out 'mentally ill' black woman who punched his white colleague twice in the head after 'heckling protesters'Black cop suspended, white cops get away with murder
The Police Murders Of Terence Crutcher & Keith Lamont Scott
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml
[quote] "These goddamned pigs"
[quote] "race-traitors"
[quote] "Black cops should watch their backs"
05.Oct.2016 20:07 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448042
OD [quote]:
---
"Of course, the system has ways of devouring said race-traitors. Black cops - and in particular, the cop who murdered Scott - should watch their backs. The Whites have never really had their backs, and since they betrayed their own - one day they will find themselves in a position where no one will be there for them."
---
Response to / requests for clarification of ^above
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448045
More violence provocateur-ing :
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433641.shtml#448525
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448042
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448045