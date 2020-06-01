resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting united states 01.Jun.2020 14:05
anti-racism | human & civil rights

Black cop suspended, white cops get away with murder

author: alza miento
Black Baltimore cop is suspended after knocking out 'mentally ill' black woman who punched his white colleague twice in the head after 'heckling protesters'Black cop suspended, white cops get away with murder
 https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8377101/Baltimore-police-officer-suspended-caught-camera-punching-woman.html

contribute to this article


hey alza miento, you must be new here  lest we forget 'OD' 01.Jun.2020 17:17
_ link

check out his thread of comments on his own publication here,

The Police Murders Of Terence Crutcher & Keith Lamont Scott
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml

[quote] "These goddamned pigs"

[quote] "race-traitors"

[quote] "Black cops should watch their backs"

05.Oct.2016 20:07  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448042
OD [quote]:
---
"Of course, the system has ways of devouring said race-traitors. Black cops - and in particular, the cop who murdered Scott - should watch their backs. The Whites have never really had their backs, and since they betrayed their own - one day they will find themselves in a position where no one will be there for them."
---


Response to / requests for clarification of ^above
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448045


More violence provocateur-ing :

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433641.shtml#448525
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448042
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448045

probably inadvisable to repost Daily Mail-sourced ***tstirring items...

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion