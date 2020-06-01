resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts united states 01.Jun.2020 05:47
government | human & civil rights

Kentucky National Guard Kills 1 Person In Louisville After Fired Upon, Returning Fire

author: ap
a unit of Kentucky National Guard was responding to a crowd dispersal call with Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) after curfew around midnight 31 May/1 June. At the location of 26th and Broadway they received incoming gunfire, and both soldiers and officers returned fire. One person died.

Governor Andy Beshear has authorized the Kentucky State Patrol to investigate.
 https://www.kentucky.com/news/state/kentucky/article243161071.html

Louisville police and soldiers return fire, killing man

The Associated Press
June 01, 2020 08:35 AM


LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Police officers and National Guard soldiers enforcing a curfew in Louisville killed a man early Monday when they returned fire after someone in a large group fired at them first, the city's police chief said.

Chief Steve Conrad confirmed the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. outside a food market on West Broadway, where police and the National Guard had been called to break up a large group of people gathering in defiance of the city's curfew.

Someone fired a shot at them and both soldiers and officers returned fire, the chief said. It was unclear if the person killed is the one who fired at the law enforcers, several "persons of interest" were being interviewed, he said.

Gov. Andy Beshear said he authorized state police to independently investigate the shooting. Beshear also said Louisville police and guardsmen were fired on while dispersing a crowd.

"LMPD (Louisville Metro Police) and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire, resulting in a death," the governor said in a statement.

