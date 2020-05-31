Joe Biden 18 November 1993: "Take Back The Streets"

|
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Violent_Crime_Control_and_Law_Enforcement_Act
The 1994 Crime Bill Continues to Undercut Justice ReformHere's How to Stop It
link to www.americanprogress.org
How the 1994 Crime Bill Fed the Mass Incarceration Crisis
link to www.aclu.org
Clinton crime bill: Why is it so controversial?
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-36020717
---
The 1994 crime bill's sentencing guidelines also only applied to those charged with federal crimes. The vast majority - an estimated 87% - of the country's prison population is housed in state prisons. However, in the 22 years since the bill was passed, the federal prison population more than doubled. In 1994, the Bureau of Prisons held 95,162 inmates; today that number is 214,149.
The bill did attempt to incentivise states to pass tougher sentencing laws by offering up additional federal dollars, but Pfaff says only a handful of states took advantage of that.
At minimum, says Marc Mauer, executive director of The Sentencing Project, the bill reinforced the popular thinking that the solution to crime was harsher punishments.
---
Why Hillary Clinton Doesn't Deserve the Black Vote
From the crime bill to welfare reform, policies Bill Clinton enactedand Hillary Clinton supporteddecimated black America.
By Michelle Alexander
February 10, 2016
link to www.thenation.com