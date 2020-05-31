newswire article reposts united states anti-racism | human & civil rights Joe Biden 18 November 1993: "Take Back The Streets" author: C-SPAN http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wsq30E6OSVU



Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Delaware) speaks to the U.S. Senate on the 1994 Clinton Crime Bill, which he  Biden  wrote and devastated and impoverished black communities permanently across this country.



"we have no choice but to take them out of society"

"we don't know how to rehabilitate them"

"I don't care why.... We have an obligation to cordon them off from society"

"In jail. Away from my mother. Away from our society." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Violent_Crime_Control_and_Law_Enforcement_Act









The 1994 Crime Bill Continues to Undercut Justice ReformHere's How to Stop It

link to www.americanprogress.org









How the 1994 Crime Bill Fed the Mass Incarceration Crisis

link to www.aclu.org









Clinton crime bill: Why is it so controversial?

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-36020717

---

The 1994 crime bill's sentencing guidelines also only applied to those charged with federal crimes. The vast majority - an estimated 87% - of the country's prison population is housed in state prisons. However, in the 22 years since the bill was passed, the federal prison population more than doubled. In 1994, the Bureau of Prisons held 95,162 inmates; today that number is 214,149.



The bill did attempt to incentivise states to pass tougher sentencing laws by offering up additional federal dollars, but Pfaff says only a handful of states took advantage of that.



At minimum, says Marc Mauer, executive director of The Sentencing Project, the bill reinforced the popular thinking that the solution to crime was harsher punishments.

---









Why Hillary Clinton Doesn't Deserve the Black Vote



From the crime bill to welfare reform, policies Bill Clinton enactedand Hillary Clinton supporteddecimated black America.



By Michelle Alexander

February 10, 2016



link to www.thenation.com contribute to this article add comment to discussion