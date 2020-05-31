resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting united states 31.May.2020 19:24
actions & protests | human & civil rights

The Far Right Wants To Turn Minnesota Into A War Zone

author: Eli
In this episode of the Thom Hartmann program, Thom explains how the far right wants to start a race war and how what is happening in Minnesota is feeds into this goal.
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggC53B3Xclk

contribute to this article


**CK Thom Hartmann, the "far right" canard is BULLSHIT and it's nationwide 31.May.2020 19:36
_ link

Your conspiracy theory was debunked on the other thread :

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/05/438589.shtml#471837

"race war"?? Lol. Whites and blacks are protesting in unison, EVERYWHERE.
Not even the right wing discussion boards consider this a 'race war'.


LOOK, RIGHT NOW AT THE WHITE HOUSE which is *already :
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlutS5xbqdw


 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/05/438594.shtml
and tell *me* ^ that is "white supremacists"??

Hands Up Don't Shoot: This is about STATIST *POLICE BRUTALITY* 31.May.2020 19:40
_ link

This is a threat to *The State*.

THAT is the reason conservatives, right wingers, and liberal Democrats are shaking in their boots or otherwise disturbed / having their reality challenged about all of it.


of course, Statist Thom Hartmann, who thinks that once the (corporate racist) Democratic Party runs the country then we'll all be just fine, needs to spin the illusory 'race' angle.

this is WAR AGAINST THE POLICE STATE.

January 2016 Mesa, AZ La Quinta inn police execution of citizen 31.May.2020 19:51
_ link

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/12/435374.shtml

^ THIS is why the protests are occurring

THIS is why the protests are not a 'race war' or "about race"

THIS is why people HAVE HAD ENOUGH, and it's *not* just black people


THE COPS ARE OUT OF CONTROL AND NEVER HELD ACCOUNTABLE.


WATCH the White House Live Stream (this is absolutely going to go on for hours more, already dark there)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlutS5xbqdw

"YOU ARE STATE ACTORS OF VIOLENCE" yelled in D.C. stream 31.May.2020 20:18
_ link

White House Live Stream >*NOW*< 31 May 2020 (Sunday)
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/05/438594.shtml

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlutS5xbqdw

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion